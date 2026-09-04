WOMEN’S MATCH REPORT: WATFORD 0-0 BURNLEY

There was nothing to separate Burnley Women and their Watford counterparts after a hard-fought 90 minutes at Vicarage Road on Friday night.

Jackie Bachteler’s first competitive Burnley XI included five summer additions, with Deanna Cooper and Maddi Wilde in defence.

Tyler Toland, Jamie Finn, and captain Christie Harrison-Murray took the central midfield berths, while Claudia Mummery-Walker led the line.

The Clarets started brightly in Hertfordshire, with Harrison-Murray testing opposing ‘keeper Safia Middleton-Patel and Toland firing over in the opening 90 seconds.

Mummery-Walker was then denied one-on-one and Harrison-Murray’s ambitious effort from about 35 yards dropped just the wrong side of the post as Burnley continued to turn the screw.

Jade Richards then put her body on the line to thwart a goal bound effort at the other end, before Burnley fashioned another chance to open the scoring in first-half stoppage time.

Harrison-Murray’s corner was met by Finn at the near post, but the Republic of Ireland international could only direct her header wide.

Deanna Cooper, who picked up a knock in the first half, was replaced by Naomi Hartley at the break and the Clarets picked up where they left off in terms of attacking intent.

A lovely switch of play from Mummery-Walker with 55 on the clock found Siddall and she fed Finn, but her effort was swatted to safety.

Burnley were almost made to pay straight afterwards, but Saoirse Noonan could only find the side netting from close range.

With Watford growing in confidence Bachteler turned to her bench on 71 minutes, introducing Charlie Chadwick for Alethea Paul.

The goalmouth action was becoming more sparse, in truth, and Millie Chandarana replaced Mummery-Walker five minutes from time.

After McPartlan made way for Charley Docherty deep into second-half stoppage time, the Clarets came agonisingly close to a last-gasp winner. Unfortunately, though, Chandarana’s effort from 16 yards was just too high.

Turf Moor now awaits the team on Sunday 13 th September, when Sunderland are the opponents for a 2pm kick-off.

Burnley: Levell, Siddall, McPartlan, Cooper (Hartley HT), Toland, Finn, Mummery-Walker (Chandarana 85), Harrison-Murray, Richards, Wilde, Paul (Chadwick 71)

Unused Substitutes: Burns, Sena, Hennessy, Cairns

Watford: Middleton-Patel, Bailey (Skyers 73), Filbey (Noble 62), Lyon, Greenwood, Perry (Teisar 58), Clancy, Muya, Wilson, Noonan (Poole 73), Haines

Unused Substitutes: Lambourne, Paul, Gray, Chandler, Neville