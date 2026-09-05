MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 1 - 2 BRISTOL CITY

Two late goals from Bristol City saw the Clarets denied a first Sky Bet Championship win of the 2026/27 campaign on Saturday afternoon at Turf Moor.

Aaron Ramsey put Nicky Hayen's side ahead just before the hour mark, before goals from Rob Dickie and Yu Hirakawa inside the final 10 minutes gave the Robins all three points.

Hayen made six changes from the side that played Middlesbrough on Wednesday night, with Kyle Walker, Max Alleyne, Josh Laurent, Largie Ramazani, Aaron Ramsey and debutant Reo Hatate coming into the XI.

Burnley’s first flash on goal was nine minutes in, when Ramsey rifled a strike well over the crossbar from the edge of the area.

Josh Laurent Bristol City

It was a fairly quiet opening half-an-hour in terms of chances, with no side able to pull off any efforts on target until the 33 rd minute.

City winger Jed Wallace cut inside from the right, but saw his curling strike aiming for the far-post tipped wide for a corner, with an impressive hand from Weiss.

With neither team able to break the deadlock, referee Gavin Ward brought an end to the first 45 minutes.

Hayen made two changes at the break, with Armando Broja and Anel Ahmedhodžić coming on for Andreas Hountondji and Hjalmar Ekdal.

The Clarets came out pushing for the opener and that’s exactly what they got, as Hatate teed up Ramsey just inside the area to hammer home with a first-time strike, which City keeper Sam Tickle could get nowhere near.

Aaron Ramsey Bristol City

Burnley then made a third change of the afternoon a few minutes later, as Hatate made way for Zeki Amdouni.

City missed a golden opportunity to draw the scores level just before the 70th minute mark, as City substitute Hirakawa rattled the crossbar, before Lorent Tolaj struck the follow-up effort over the target.

However, 10 minutes later, the away side did clinch an equaliser, as Dickie headed in from a corner.

The Robins were then ahead in stoppage time, as Hirakawa finished from outside the box to seal the win for Bristol.

Burnley: Weiss, Sonne, Ekdal (Ahmedhodžić HT), Walker, Alleyne, Raghouber, Hatate (Amdouni 60), Hountondji (Broja HT), Ramazani, Ramsey (Hannibal 85), Laurent

Unused substitutes: Coudert, Bruun Larsen, Roberts, Hannibal, Castell, Igor

Bristol City: Tickle, Eissat, Pring (Tanner 72), Williams, Tolaj (Adebayo 79), Twine (Greenwood 72), Knight, Dickie, Wallace (Yu 60), Cardines, Yah (Ballard 60)

Unused substitutes: Collins, Randell, Horvat, Eilie