MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V BRISTOL CITY

Burnley are back at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon, as the Clarets host Bristol City in the Sky Bet Championship clash.

Nicky Hayen's side, who remain unbeaten on home turf this season, will be aiming to carry the momentum from Wednesday night's second-half performance and draw with Middlesbrough into this weekend.

The Robins arrive in Lancashire having won their previous two games in the Championship and after losing and drawing their opening two fixtures.

Burnley have won their previous nine meetings against City, stretching all the way back to 2012 and the last time the two sides met at Turf Moor was in March 2025, when the Clarets came out on top in a 1-0 win.

Bristol City - ones to watch

Dom Ballard

21-year-old Dom Ballard put pen-to-paper with City this summer, after enjoying an impressive campaign last year with Leyton Orient, where the striker scored 23 goals in League One.

Ballard, who is academy product of Southampton, had brief loan spells with Reading, Blackpool and Cambridge United, before spending last season as Brisbane Road.

After making the move from Orient, Ballard has got his Robins career off to a fine start, scoring two Championship goals in the first four games.

Jason Knight

Midfielder Jason Knight is in his fourth season with City, after making the move to Ashton Gate in the summer of 2023 from Derby County.

Knight soon became an ever-present and fan favourite for the Robins, playing every single Championship game in his first two seasons, missing just 12 last season through injury.

The 25-year-old, who is now on over 140 appearances for Bristol, has started in all four of City's league games this season.

Scott Twine

Former Claret, Scott Twine, has been at Ashton Gate since January 2024, after initially joining on loan from Burnley, the attacking midfielder then made the move permanent in the summer.

The 27-year-old forward scored twice in 10 games during his initial loan spell, and has gone on to enjoy two full successful campaigns with the Robins, scoring 17 goals in 85 matches across the last two seasons.

Twine, who could make his 100th appearance for City tomorrow, has also started the current season brightly, which has seen him find the net twice in the opening four league games.

Fact file

Nickname: The Robins

Founded: 1894

Ground: Ashton Gate

Head Coach: Michael Skubala

2025/26 position: 12th (Championship)

Programme

Our official matchday programme ‘TURF’ will be on sale in and around Turf Moor on Saturday as usual.

Inside you will find an exclusive interview with front cover star Max Alleyne, ‘A foot in both camps’ chat with Wade Elliott, a closer look at the opposition, and Club Historian Shaun Borman takes us through the ‘Turf Treasures’.

You can also purchase a subscription to our matchday programme online HERE .

How to watch

Tickets for the match are still available to purchase online , at the ticket office and over the phone.

This game will also be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Live audio commentary is available for the game on Clarets+ from 2:45pm with Phil Bird. Click here to view our Clarets+ streaming and audio passes.

Full match highlights, goals and interviews will be available to view after the match on Clarets+ and across all social media channels.

Burnley fans

Officials

Referee - Gavin Ward

Assistant Referee 1 - Alex James

Assistant Referee 2 - Daniel Leach