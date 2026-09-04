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HAYEN’S PRESS POINTS: BRISTOL CITY
Head Coach previews Bristol City encounter
2026-09-04T16:10+01:00
HAYEN’S PRESS POINTS: BRISTOL CITY
Head Coach previews Bristol City encounter
2026-09-04T16:10+01:00
Nicky Hayen Press Conference
Nicky Hayen Press Conference
Nicky Hayen Press Conference
Nicky Hayen Press Conference
Nicky Hayen Press Conference
Nicky Hayen Press Conference
Nicky Hayen sat down with the media on Friday afternoon to look ahead to Saturday's Championship clash with Bristol City at Turf Moor.
Following Wednesday night's point against Middlesbrough, the Clarets' Head Coach wants to see the team bring the energy they showed in the second half and talked the positives of having competition for places in the squad.
REFLECTIONS ON MIDDLESBROUGH
“I thought we finished the game quite well, especially the second half. The way we scored the goal, with a lot of energy, and lot of positivity.
“It was a game of two faces, one you want to forget as quickly as possible, but you have to learn from these moments. The way we came out of the dressing room at half-time, the way we performed, is something that we have to do for 90 minutes and be more consistent.”
IMPACT OF THE FANS
“They are totally right [their expectations]. Everyone aims for the Premier League so it’s up to us to have ambition. You have to handle this pressure – I don’t have a problem with that. I know what they expect and that it’s that you go for 90 minutes through, pull up your sleeves, and show character. It’s something that we did in bits, especially the second half and also against West Ham. But we’re creating a team, we’re building a team. We have a lot of new players, who are not physically there where we want them to be but we’re working on that.
“We need to be connected with the fans because you see when we score that goal and they are connected & cheering us; it boosts not only the stadium but the players too. It’s a really important message for them that you feel that. When they support you, the level of the team also goes up.”
Nicky Hayen Middlesbrough
Nicky Hayen Middlesbrough
NEW SIGNINGS
“Ramazani doing 45 minutes and not having a reaction is a really good sign. It’s what you try to do, build it gradually, going up to 60, 65, to 90 minutes.
“Reo had a really good pre-season, he’s already played games so he’s ready to play, to start if necessary.
“Igor needs a bit more time as it’s been a long time for him without games. Over pre-season he did training sessions, but he needs a bit of time. Step by step we’ll let him grow.”
LUCAS PIRES
“For the weekend it’s too early, but he’ll be available for next Tuesday.”
COMPETITION IN THE SQUAD
“This is the competition we want in the team, to lift the level in the squad. Everyone is aware of the competition. They have to earn their spot on the training ground and also in the games.
“It’s actually quite nice for a manager, if everyone plays at their level, you have to make difficult decisions. But we also have so many games so you can keep everyone involved. That’s what players need to understand, if you want to create a team, everyone needs to be involved, and they have to support each other.”
BRISTOL CITY
“It’s another difficult game like the others; there are no easy games. I think that every team is showing it in the league.
“We have to look to ourselves though, what can we do better. What are the good things that we have to continue and what are the things that we have to change and do better. These are the things that we’re working on in training sessions.
“What we really need is just a win to change everything and we have a really nice opportunity to show it tomorrow.”
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