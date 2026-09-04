OVERSEAS STREAMING OPTIONS: BURNLEY V BRISTOL CITY

The Clarets face Bristol City at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Due to the 3pm blackout, the game will not be shown on TV.

The fixture can be streamed internationally on Clarets+ in all the territories listed below:

Czech Republic

Slovakia

Albania

Cyprus

Hungary

South Korea

Portugal

Plus the Sub-Saharan Africa, which includes:

Angola

Benin

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Central African Republic

Comoros

Congo (Republic of)

Cote d’Ivoire

Democratic Republic of Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Lesotho

Liberia

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Mauritius

Mozambique

Namibia

Niger

Rwanda

Sao Tome & Principe

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Socotra

St Helena & Ascension

Swaziland

Tanzania

Togo

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

American Samoa

Belarus

Belgium

Brunei

Cambodia

Christmas Island

Cocos (Keeling) Islands

Cook Islands

East Timor

Faroe Islands

Fiji

Gibraltar

Guam

Kiribati

Laos

Macau

Marshall Islands

Micronesia

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nauru

Niue

Norfolk Island

North Korea

Northern Mariana Islands

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Pitcairn Islands

Poland

Romania

Samoa

Solomon Islands

Spain

Tahiti (French Polynesia)

Taiwan

Tokelau

Tonga

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Vietnam

Wallis & Futuna

Western Samoa (Samoa)

Video match passes are £10 to watch the live video stream of the game.

Audio pass is £2.50 to listen to Phil Bird.

The following passes are also available:

Month video - £25 Watch Live Burnley FC EFL Championship Fixtures (Individual match availability varies by territory). Billed Monthly.

Month audio - £4.50 Listen Live to audio commentary for every match in the EFL Championship 2026/27. Billed monthly (Available worldwide).

Season video - £180 - Watch Live Burnley FC EFL Championship Fixtures (Individual match availability varies by territory).

Season audio - £45 Listen Live to audio commentary for every match in the EFL Championship 2026/27. (Available worldwide) commentary from Phil Bird.

The stream will begin at 2:45pm on Saturday here .

To buy a pass click here .