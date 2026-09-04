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OVERSEAS STREAMING OPTIONS: BURNLEY V BRISTOL CITY
Where you can stream our home game against Bristol City
2026-09-04T14:30+01:00
OVERSEAS STREAMING OPTIONS: BURNLEY V BRISTOL CITY
Where you can stream our home game against Bristol City
2026-09-04T14:30+01:00
Huddle Bristol City
Huddle Bristol City
Huddle Bristol City
Huddle Bristol City
Huddle Bristol City
Huddle Bristol City
The Clarets face Bristol City at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.
Due to the 3pm blackout, the game will not be shown on TV.
The fixture can be streamed internationally on Clarets+ in all the territories listed below:
Czech Republic
Slovakia
Albania
Cyprus
Hungary
South Korea
Portugal
Plus the Sub-Saharan Africa, which includes:
Angola
Benin
Botswana
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cameroon
Cape Verde
Central African Republic
Comoros
Congo (Republic of)
Cote d’Ivoire
Democratic Republic of Congo
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Ethiopia
Gabon
Gambia
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Lesotho
Liberia
Madagascar
Malawi
Mali
Mauritius
Mozambique
Namibia
Niger
Rwanda
Sao Tome & Principe
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Socotra
St Helena & Ascension
Swaziland
Tanzania
Togo
Uganda
Zambia
Zimbabwe
American Samoa
Belarus
Belgium
Brunei
Cambodia
Christmas Island
Cocos (Keeling) Islands
Cook Islands
East Timor
Faroe Islands
Fiji
Gibraltar
Guam
Kiribati
Laos
Macau
Marshall Islands
Micronesia
Mongolia
Myanmar
Nauru
Niue
Norfolk Island
North Korea
Northern Mariana Islands
Palau
Papua New Guinea
Philippines
Pitcairn Islands
Poland
Romania
Samoa
Solomon Islands
Spain
Tahiti (French Polynesia)
Taiwan
Tokelau
Tonga
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
Vietnam
Wallis & Futuna
Western Samoa (Samoa)
Video match passes are £10 to watch the live video stream of the game.
Audio pass is £2.50 to listen to Phil Bird.
The following passes are also available:
Month video - £25 Watch Live Burnley FC EFL Championship Fixtures (Individual match availability varies by territory). Billed Monthly.
Month audio - £4.50 Listen Live to audio commentary for every match in the EFL Championship 2026/27. Billed monthly (Available worldwide).
Season video - £180 - Watch Live Burnley FC EFL Championship Fixtures (Individual match availability varies by territory).
Season audio - £45 Listen Live to audio commentary for every match in the EFL Championship 2026/27. (Available worldwide) commentary from Phil Bird.
The stream will begin at 2:45pm on Saturday here.
To buy a pass click here.
If you require any support, please contact burnleyfc-support@yinzcam.com
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