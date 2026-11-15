WOMEN'S MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 0 - 5 SOUTHAMPTON

A strong Southampton side claimed the three points in East Lancashire on Sunday, as Burnley Women fell to a 5-0 defeat in the WSL2.

A brace from Mary Bashford gave the visitors the lead at half-time before three goals in the second half made it a challenging afternoon for the Clarets.

Ross Wallace made two changes from the side that started at Newcastle last weekend, with Charlie Chadwick, in her first start of the season, and Maddi Wilde coming into the starting XI in place of Jamie Finn and Alethea Paul.

Finn was named on the bench, but Wallace was without Paul, Charlie Docherty and Brooke Cairns for the encounter.

The Clarets had some early warning signs, when two minutes in, a Saints corner caused a little bit of panic in the Burnley box, but the home side managed to keep the visitors at bay.

Kirstie Levell, with some fine goalkeeping, kept out a powerful strike from Freya Jupp as the away side pushed for an opener.

Southampton's Ellie Brazil sent in a dangerous cross, but Jessica Hennessy got a vital touch to put it out for a corner.

Christie Harrison-Murray Southampton

The visitors did get their goal 25 minutes in when Mary Bashford benefitted from a parried shot, slotting home calmly into the bottom corner past Levell.

It was a busy opening half an hour for the Burnley keeper, who was called into action quickly afterwards, keeping out another effort from the Southampton attack who were pushing for a second.

There was a big moment in the half when Rachel Williams was fouled by Southampton's Grace Moloney who raced out of her goal, picking up a yellow card. A short break in play followed as Moloney received treatment.

Christie Harrison-Murray sent in the resulting free-kick, but Williams was called offside.

As the home side looked for a way back into the game, Emma Siddall made a driving run forward and did well to get in behind Milly Mott. However, the defender slipped at a crucial time and was unable to send the ball in to cause any trouble for the Southampton defence.

Minutes from the half-time whistle, Bashford netted her second of the afternoon when Levell kept out a shot from Emma Harries, after Brazil sent an inviting ball into the box, but Bashford was in the right place again to convert the rebound.

Four additional minutes were added to the half, with the Clarets called into some further defending as the visitors pushed for a third goal. Libbi McInnes did find herself in a promising position, but her effort was collected comfortably by Levell.

The Clarets remained unchanged at the start of the second half whilst Saints boss Simon Parker made one change with Niamh Murphy replacing Meg Collett.

Play was halted a few minutes into the second 45, when Charlie Chadwick who recently came back from injury, needed some treatment for a coming together. Unable to continue Chadwick made way for Leah Galton.

Charlie Wellings Southampton

Southampton got their third in the 58th minute when Chloe Peplow got the ball to McInnes in space, who found the top corner from 25 yards out.

The Clarets made a double substitution with Tyler Toland and Harrison-Murray making way for Charlie Wellings and Finn.

Brazil got another assist to her name when Saints captain Harries got on the end of her cross to finish at close range and score the fourth of the afternoon in the 67th minute.

The visitors made another change when Jessica Archibald was introduced for Jupp, closely followed by a switch for the home side with Williams replaced by Kiera Sena up front.

Southampton added a fifth of the afternoon and this time the roles were reversed as Harries turned provider and Brazil glanced the ball home past Levell.

It was to be Harries' last action of the game as she made way for Abbie Ferguson.

This was shortly followed by another double change for the visitors with goalscorers McInnes and Brazil switched for Saffia Rae and Ruby-Rae Tucker.

In the six additional minutes of added time there was a delay as Wilde required medical treatment.

The referee blew the final whistle with the visitors taking the points back to the south coast.

Burnley: Levell, Siddall, McPartlan, Cooper, Toland (Finn 59), Harrison-Murray (Wellings 59), Hennessy, Williams (Sena 75), Chadwick (Galton 56), Wilde, Hartley

Unused substitute: Burns

Southampton: Moloney, Collett (Murphy HT), Mott, Goddard, Brown, Peplow, Bashford, McInnes (Rae 85), Harries (Ferguson 78), Brazil (Tucker 85), Jupp (Archibald 72)

Unused substitutes: Santos, Edwards