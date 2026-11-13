BURNLEY FC WELCOMES THE TURMERIC CO. AS OFFICIAL TURMERIC SUPPLIER

Burnley Football Club is pleased to welcome The Turmeric Co. as its Official Turmeric Supplier.

The partnership will see The Turmeric Co.’s range of shots provided to support the Club’s performance team and its work with both the men’s and women’s squads throughout the season. The range includes raw turmeric shots with ingredients such as ginger and beetroot, as well as a Vitamin C & D3 option, giving players a choice of premium products to complement their individual nutrition plans.

Founded by former professional footballer Thomas “Hal” Robson-Kanu, The Turmeric Co. developed its original turmeric formula from his own experience of recovery during his playing career. The company now works with more than 35 elite sports teams and governing bodies.

"Having played professional football for many years, I know how much goes into getting yourself ready for the next match, especially when the games come thick and fast. That’s why I’m so pleased to welcome Burnley FC to The Turmeric Co. family and support the players throughout the season.

"Recovery is personal for me. My father and I started making turmeric shots in our kitchen while I was looking for ways to support my own recovery. To see our products now becoming part of the routine at a club like Burnley is something I’m incredibly proud of.

"We’ve also invested in research to better understand how our shots can help, including studies with professional footballers looking at muscle soreness, recovery, and immune health. For me, it’s important that there’s evidence behind what we do.

"Burnley is a club that means so much to its supporters, and we want this partnership to reach them too. Whether you’re playing sport, heading to work or juggling a busy family life, looking after yourself matters. We’re excited to introduce Clarets fans to the shots their players will be using and share the story behind them."

Alister Burn, Senior Commercial Manager at Burnley FC, added: “We’re delighted to welcome The Turmeric Co. as our Official Turmeric Supplier. Their range will support our performance team in providing both our men’s and women’s squads with the best possible support throughout the season. We’re also pleased that our supporters can benefit from the partnership, with 42% off The Turmeric Co.’s full range. This will give our fans the chance to explore the products and find something that works for them."