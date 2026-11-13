WOMEN'S MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V SOUTHAMPTON

Burnley are back at home on Sunday afternoon, as the Clarets host Southampton in Barclays Women's Super League 2 action at Turf Moor.

Jackie Bachteler's side will be looking to put an end to their five match winless run, with the 6th placed Saints coming to town.

Southampton arrive in Lancashire off the back of a 4-1 victory over Sheffield United last weekend, with two wins, four draws and one defeat from their opening seven fixtures.

Sunday will see the two sides meet in the Barclays Women's Super League for the first time.

Kick-off Newcastle

Southampton - Ones to watch

Ellie Brazil

Forward Ellie Brazil is in her second season at St Mary's, after making the move to the South coast from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2025.

The 27-year-old enjoyed an impressive first campaign with the Saints, scoring eight goals in 24 appearances, grabbing four assists.

Brazil has carried that form from last season into the current one, with the winger already on five goals and five assists in Southampton's opening 11 matches in all competitions.

Freya Jupp

Saints academy product Freya Jupp returned to Southampton this summer, after spending time with Arsenal and in the United States college system, before making the move back to Hampshire ahead of the current campaign.

The 22-year-old striker has started life well on her return, scoring five goals in 11 games, with four of those coming in the WSL 2.

Chloe Peplow

27-year-old Chloe Peplow is one of Southampton's most experienced players, currently in her fifth season at St Mary's.

The former Spurs, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace midfielder arrived on the South coast in January 2023.

Now with over 60 appearances to her name for the side, with nine of those coming this season, along with a goal in the WSL 2.

Fact file

Nickname: The Saints

Founded: 2017

Ground: St Mary's Stadium

Head Coach: Simon Parker

2025/26 position: 5th (Barclays Women's Super League 2)

St Mary's Stadium

How to watch

Turf Moor is the venue for every one of Burnley’s Barclays Women’s Super League 2 home matches this season.

Tickets can also be purchased in the Bob Lord Stand for this specific fixture HERE , in person at Turf Moor, or over the phone on 01282 704718 .

Ticket pricing for the game can be found below:

Adults - £10

Over 66 - £5

Under 21 - £3

Be sure to follow live updates on our dedicated Women’s social media channels too – @BurnleyFCWomen on X and Instagram – and read our match report on www.burnleyfootballclub.com after the final whistle.

Fans Durham

Matchday information

The Fan Zone will be open from 12pm until kick-off, where you can join us for our Winter Wonderland.

There will be an indoor ice rink, fun inflatables, face painting, petting zoo and much more for all the family to enjoy!

The usual range of hot & cold food and drink will be available around the Fan Zone to purchase.

Entry to the Fan Zone is free for all match ticket holders.

All seating is in the Bob Lord Stand, with turnstiles opening at 12:30pm. The ticket office will open at 10am, with the Clarets Store opening its doors at the same time.

As per WSL guidelines, supporters will be able to drink alcohol purchased from the stadium kiosks in view of the pitch. Spectators are encouraged to drink responsibly.

Our matchday programme, ‘Turf’, will be available to purchase in the Clarets Store for just £2.50!

Supporters can also order the programme online HERE , or select a subscription package that includes all 11 BWSL2 programmes for just £40 including postage and packing HERE .

Finally, supporters will be able to meet their playing heroes after the full-time whistle in a dedicated area of the stadium between the Bob Lord Stand and Barnfield Construction Stand.

Exact details of the location, and how to access it, will be communicated in bowl during the fixture.