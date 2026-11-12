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BURNLEY FC AGREE TWO-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH THATCHERS CIDER
2026-11-12T14:00+00:00
BURNLEY FC AGREE TWO-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH THATCHERS CIDER
2026-11-12T14:00+00:00
THATCHERS-ANNOUNCEMENT - 1920x1080
THATCHERS-ANNOUNCEMENT - 1920x1080
THATCHERS-ANNOUNCEMENT - 1920x1080
Burnley Football Club has agreed a new two-year partnership with Thatchers Cider, which will see the Somerset-based cider maker’s products served across all hospitality lounges and the Fan Zone at Turf Moor.
The offering will include Thatchers Blood Orange, Thatchers Cloudy Lemon and Thatchers Apple & Blackcurrant on draught and Thatchers Gold available in bottles. With alcohol-free options also available, supporters will have the chance to try some of Thatchers best-loved ciders.
Thatchers will also be activating at matches throughout the season, with product sampling, competitions, giveaways and other fan activities giving fans the opportunity to discover more of its range.
James Palmer, Head of On-Trade at Thatchers Cider, said: "We’re delighted to be partnering with Burnley Football Club and seeing Thatchers Cider served throughout the executive hospitality and Fan Zone at Turf Moor. As we continue to build momentum across the North of England, this partnership reflects our commitment to bringing our premium cider portfolio to more consumers."
Alister Burn, Senior Commercial Manager at Burnley FC added: "We’re delighted to welcome Thatchers to our portfolio of partners. The partnership will give our hospitality and Fan Zone guests more choice and access to a more premium-quality drinks offering. We’re looking forward to working with Thatchers over the coming seasons and extending their offering into the concourse areas in due course."
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