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PLAYERS MAKE A VISIT TO LIMITLESS CLARETS
2026-11-16T13:00+00:00
PLAYERS MAKE A VISIT TO LIMITLESS CLARETS
2026-11-16T13:00+00:00
Players Limitless Clarets community visit
Players Limitless Clarets community visit
Players Limitless Clarets community visit
Players Limitless Clarets community visit
Players Limitless Clarets community visit
Players Limitless Clarets community visit
Jaydon Banel, Grégoire Coudert and Andréas Hountondji put a smile on the faces of participants of the Limitless Clarets programme recently, as they stopped by a session delivered by Burnley FC in the Community, at the Leisure Box in Brierfield.
Limitless Clarets is the charity’s sports disability programme, providing free sporting opportunities for young people aged 5 through to adults across East Lancashire who have Special Educational Needs, impairments, or disabilities.
Limitless Clarets community visit
Limitless Clarets community visit
The sessions create a safe, inclusive environment where participants can learn new skills, grow in confidence, build friendships, and take part in a variety of sporting activities at no cost.
Alongside sport, the programme also offers educational workshops covering both local and national topics. The sessions are delivered by BFCitC staff or specialist external organisations and are carefully planned to ensure they are age-appropriate, inclusive, and accessible for all young people attending.
Andréas Hountondji Limitless Clarets community visit
Andréas Hountondji Limitless Clarets community visit
Speaking after the players’ visit, Burnley FC in the Community’s Youth Engagement Manager, Harry Pate said: “It was great to welcome the players down to Wednesday’s session and create memorable experiences for the participants in attendance.
“For many of them it will be their first time meeting professional footballers and it will be something that stays with them forever. The smiles on their faces truly showed what it meant to them, as many are Burnley fans. It provided the opportunity for them to play alongside the players they watch week in week out.”
Grégoire Coudert Limitless Clarets community visit
Grégoire Coudert Limitless Clarets community visit
Limitless Clarets Adults Football is kindly supported by Enable U CIC.
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