Burnley Women are back in Subway Players Cup action this Sunday, as the Clarets take on Sunderland at Eppleton Collery Welfare Ground.

The team are currently being led by Ross Wallace in the interim, with Head Coach Jackie Bachteler taking a period of rest as part of her ongoing recovery process.

Sunday's hosts Sunderland, who sit 2nd in the WSL 2 league table, head into this weekend off the back of a goalless draw with league leaders Newcastle United.

The two sides have already met this season, with the Black Cats running out 2-1 winners at Turf Moor.

Ahead of kick-off Southampton

Sunderland - Ones to watch

Elise Hughes

The Wales international has made the perfect start to life in the North East, with Hughes having five goals to her name in eight league appearances.

Hughes, who signed for the Black Cats this summer, had previously played for the likes of Everton, Blackburn Rovers, Charlton Athletic and Crystal Palace, before making the move to Sunderland ahead of the current campaign.

The 25-year-old striker has featured 11 times in all competitions, with three appearances coming in the Subway Players Cup.

Katie Kitching

Now one of the most experienced players within the squad, Katie Kitching has over 80 appearances in red and white since making the move in 2023.

The New Zealand international has been a key figure at Sunderland since arriving from London City Lionesses.

Kitching has started the current season brightly, with four goals and three assists in 12 matches for the Black Cats.

Katy Watson

Sunderland academy product Katy Watson has been around the team since 2022, after making her debut for the side at just 16-years-old.

Now 21, Watson has racked up over 100 appearances for Sunderland across the last four-and-a-half seasons.

The winger has played 10 games this season, scoring three and setting up four goals for her teammates.

Fact file

Nickname: The Lasses

Founded: 1989

Ground: Eppleton Collery Welfare Ground / Stadium of Light

Head Coach: Melanie Reay

2025/26 position: 8th (Barclays Women's Super League 2)

Stadium of Light

How to watch

Tickets for the trip to Eppleton Collery Welfare Ground, which kicks off at 2pm, are still available to purchase online.

Tickets are priced at £8 for adults, £6 for concessions and students, and £2 for U18s.

Be sure to follow live updates on our dedicated Women’s social media channels too – @BurnleyFCWomen on X and Instagram – and read our match report on www.burnleyfootballclub.com after the final whistle.