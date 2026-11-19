Hjalmar Ekdal, Connor Roberts, Max Alleyne, Marcus Edwards, Zeki Amdouni and Shurandy Sambo have all been representing their respective nations over the recent November international break.

Max Alleyne (England U21s)

Defender Max Alleyne started in both of England's fixtures over the international break, with the Young Lions coming up against Portugal and France.

Alleyne played 90 minutes last Friday in the narrow 1-0 defeat against Portugal, before featuring for 75 minutes against France on Monday evening, where England ran out 3-2 winners thanks to Max Dowman's late goal at Ashton Gate.

Connor Roberts (Wales)

Connor Roberts added two more caps to his collection over the break. First, the full-back featured as a substitute in Wales' first game against Norway last Saturday.

The 31-year-old was then named in the starting XI on Tuesday night, as the Dragons fell to a 3-2 defeat in Cardiff in the UEFA Nations League clash.

Roberts Wales

Marcus Edwards (Cyprus)

After making his Cyprus debut in the last international break, Edwards featured in both UEFA Nations League fixtures last week.

Edwards started in the 1-1 draw with Armenia on Thursday, before starting again, winning a penalty and creating the most chances in a 4-1 defeat to Montenegro.

Zeki Amdouni (Switzerland)

Forward Zeki Amdouni featured off the bench in both of Switzerland's UEFA Nations League games over the break.

The 25-year-old played 30 minutes in the goalless draw in Slovenia, before scoring the fourth goal as a substitute in the 4-0 victory against Scotland on Monday night.

Amdouni Switzerland

Shurandy Sambo (Curaçao)

Full-back Shurandy Sambo started in both of Curaçao's CONCACAF Nations League knock-out games against Panama.

Sambo helped Curaçao keep a clean sheet in a goalless draw in the first leg on Friday and then played the full 90 minutes in the second leg, with Panama winning 2-0.

Hjalmar Ekdal (Sweden)

Defender Hjalmar Ekdal, who is approaching the 20 cap mark for his country, was an unused substitute in both of Sweden's matches.