Ahead of Burnley v Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor on Sunday 22 nd November (12pm KO), Burnley Football Club, Blackburn Rovers and Lancashire Police have been working in collaboration to ensure a safe, enjoyable matchday operation is delivered for everybody in attendance.

As a local derby, we understand passion runs high and, in some circumstances, this has on occasion led to conflict. Although we appreciate that the majority of supporters are genuine, well behaved football fans, there are a minority who may set out with the intention of acting in an anti-social manner. To ensure supporter safety and mitigate against such behaviour, we are introducing increased safety and security measures. There will also be additional restrictions on routes to enter the stadium.

Consistent with the history of the East Lancashire derby, Sunday’s game will see an increased police presence due to the nature of the encounter and to promote public safety.

As previously experienced when the two sides play each other at Turf Moor, both before and after the fixture measures will be put in place to ensure that both sets of supporters arrive and depart the stadium in a structured manner via allocated pre-determined routes.

Designated stadium entry & exit routes will be communicated directly to both sets of supporters ahead of the fixture and can be found on the below map.

Home supporters map

Away supporters map

For this reason, and the fact that Sunday’s game is the early kick-off of 12pm, we strongly encourage fans to arrive early, as access via these routes will add a little more time to your journey to and from the stadium.

To achieve a successful matchday operation, we are looking for support and understanding of all those in attendance. We thank you in advance for your anticipated co-operation and whilst we appreciate there will be some inconvenience, we attempt to keep any disruption to a minimum.

Enjoy the game, and we look forward to welcoming you to Turf Moor!

Chief Superintendent, James Black, Lancashire Police