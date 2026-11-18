Tickets for our away game at Southampton will go on sale at 10am on Friday 20th November on a priority selling period. The qualifying priority periods and pricing are listed below.
Southampton v Burnley: Wednesday 9th December (8pm KO)
Allocation: 1,875
Membership and Loyalty Points Schedule
Friday 20th November 2026: BFC Premium Members & 2026/27 Hospitality Season Ticket Holders, Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,500 loyalty points
Monday 23rd November: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,000 loyalty points
Tuesday 24th November: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 1,500 loyalty points
Wednesday 25th November: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 1,000 loyalty points
Thursday 26th November: Season Ticket Holders and BFC Extra & Junior Members
Friday 27th November: General Sale
Ticket Pricing
Adults: £25 / £24 restricted view
Over 65: £25 / £24 restricted view
18-25 £25: / £24restricted view
Under 18: £15 / £14 restricted view
Under 14: £15 / £14 restricted view
Ticket Sales
Tickets for this game can be bought online, over the phone or in person at the ticket office.
The final sales date is 12pm on Tuesday 8th December.
Ticket Dispatch
Tickets for this fixture are digital and will be sent in the week prior to the fixture.
Supporters with access requirements
If you require wheelchair spaces, you can purchase tickets in store or over the phone.
Please contact the ticket office on 01282 446800 (press option 1) for any queries.
Matchday Supporters Guide