Tickets for our away game at Southampton will go on sale at 10am on Friday 20th November on a priority selling period. The qualifying priority periods and pricing are listed below.

Southampton v Burnley: Wednesday 9th December (8pm KO)

Allocation: 1,875

Membership and Loyalty Points Schedule

Friday 20th November 2026: BFC Premium Members & 2026/27 Hospitality Season Ticket Holders, Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,500 loyalty points

Monday 23rd November: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,000 loyalty points

Tuesday 24th November: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 1,500 loyalty points

Wednesday 25th November: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 1,000 loyalty points

Thursday 26th November: Season Ticket Holders and BFC Extra & Junior Members

Friday 27th November: General Sale

Ticket Pricing

Adults: £25 / £24 restricted view

Over 65: £25 / £24 restricted view

18-25 £25: / £24restricted view

Under 18: £15 / £14 restricted view

Under 14: £15 / £14 restricted view

Ticket Sales

Tickets for this game can be bought online , over the phone or in person at the ticket office.

The final sales date is 12pm on Tuesday 8th December.

Ticket Dispatch

Tickets for this fixture are digital and will be sent in the week prior to the fixture.

Supporters with access requirements

If you require wheelchair spaces, you can purchase tickets in store or over the phone.

Please contact the ticket office on 01282 446800 (press option 1) for any queries.

Matchday Supporters Guide