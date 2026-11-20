Fabio Celestini described Sunday's East Lancashire derby as 'more than a game' as he sat down with the media on Friday afternoon.

The Clarets' Head Coach talked about his understanding of what the derby means to the fans, his excitement for being in the stadium on Sunday, and how pleased he was to spend some intensive time with the players at the training ground during the international break.

THE INTERNATIONAL BREAK

“It’s been a very good two weeks. Good work, hard work, lots of information. We could work a little bit more on all our principles, analyse our week with three games. It was a very intense and very important two weeks.

“It was crucial because in one week it was very difficult to ask the team to give 100% in our principles. In these two weeks we could speak to the player, explain to the player, on the video, on the pitch, do the correction the day after training. Many video sessions, many individual sessions, in all the parts, mentally, technically. We’ve had a big job in these two weeks to put all the parts where they want to be.

“We have many things to do, that is clear, but we begin the work and we are very happy because the players were giving 100% and worked very hard.”

THE EAST LANCASHIRE DERBY

“The derby is something different. Sometimes you come with a very good dynamic, but for the derby that doesn’t really matter, it’s not thinking about the past, it’s not thinking about the future – just this game.

“It’s something more than a game for our supporters, for our club. In the end its three points but it’s more than three points. We have to understand to enjoy this game, and to enjoy this game is to try to be very, very proactive. We are at home and we want to try and win this derby, that’s the most important at the moment.

“We know it’s not just a normal game. It’s the first Cotton Mills derby for me and I’m very excited to be in the stadium for this game. I hope my players understand the message and try to fight for the three points.”

Fabio Celestini training

AWARE OF THE IMPORTANCE

“All the people are talking about Blackburn. I go in the restaurant, or I go to the town, and they don’t say to me about the situation, they just say to me Blackburn, Blackburn, Blackburn. It’s more than a game.”

PLAYERS RETURNING FROM INTERNATIONAL DUTY

“All have come back ok. Max played two games, 90 and 70 minutes. Zeki scored, Marcus played two times in the starting XI, Ekdal didn’t play too much, but in the end they all come back without injury, with more minutes and everything positive.”

INJURY UPDATE

“Bashir is very good. He trained 90, 95% with the team. Good feeling, no pain. He’s not scared of the contact, he’s very positive this week. Maybe Sunday comes a little bit too quickly to come back, but for next week maybe he can be available.

“Dastan is with Chelsea doing rehabilitation.