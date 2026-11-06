WOMEN'S MATCH PREVIEW: NEWCASTLE UNITED V BURNLEY

Burnley Women head to the North East this weekend, as Jackie Bachteler's side take on Newcastle United at St James' Park.

The Clarets head into the Barclays Women's Super League 2 clash looking to bounce back from Sunday's defeat at Forest in the Subway Players Cup.

United, who currently sit top-of-the-table, head into the clash unbeaten in the league so far this season, winning five and drawing one of their first six fixtures.

The last time the two sides met was in February 2024, where the Magpies ran out 3-0 winners at Leyland.

Brenna McPartlan Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United - Ones to watch

Jordan Nobbs

Former Arsenal star Jordan Nobbs signed for United last summer and made 24 appearances during her first campaign at St James' Park, scoring six goals.

Nobbs, who played over 250 games for the Gunners and has 71 England Lioness caps, brings a wealth of experience to the Magpies on and off the pitch.

The 33-year-old midfielder has played seven games in all competitions throughout the current campaign, scoring once and registering three assists.

Beth Lumsden

Forward Beth Lumsden is in his third season with Newcastle, after making the move to the North East in the summer of 2024 from Portsmouth.

Lumsden enjoyed a successful first campaign with the Magpies, scoring seven goals in 18 WSL 2 games, with the 27-year-old voted Players' Player of the Season.

Following another impressive year last season, with 10 goal involvements in all competitions, Lumsden has began the current campaign in impressive form, scoring four goals in eight games, with five assists to her name.

Martha Thomas

Experienced striker Martha Thomas signed for the Magpies in the summer, after making the move to United from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 30-year-old Scotland international, who played for West Ham United, Manchester United, Spurs and Liverpool before joining Newcastle, has played over 150 WSL games during her career.

Thomas has enjoyed a dream start to life at St James' Park, scoring eight goals in eight games in all competitions so far.

Martha Thomas

Fact file

Nickname: The Magpies

Founded: 1989

Ground: St James' Park

Head Coach: Tanya Oxtoby

2025/26 position: 6th (Barclays Women's Super League 2)

How to watch

Tickets for the trip to St James' Park, which kicks off at 2pm, are still available to purchase online.

Tickets are priced at £11 for adults, £9 for seniors & 18-21 and U18s are £5.

Ambulant disabled supporters should contact the ticket office directly to book their tickets.

Be sure to follow live updates on our dedicated Women’s social media channels too – @BurnleyFCWomen on X and Instagram – and read our match report on www.burnleyfootballclub.com after the final whistle.