CELESTINI'S PRESS POINTS: CARDIFF CITY

Fabio Celestini says he wants to build consistency for the rest of the season, as he looks ahead to Saturday's trip to Cardiff City.

Speaking to the media in the midst of a busy week, the Head Coach said the team had trained well, talked about how important it is to build consistency, and the challenge he is expecting at the Cardiff City Stadium at the weekend.

THIS WEEK

“It’s been a busy week, but it’s been a pleasure because the conversation and work with the players has been fantastic. The dynamic is positive.

“They trained very well this morning; there’s a good feeling at the moment.

“We’re between recovery and trying to train with intensity. My methodology is to train like a game. It’s very difficult 48 hours after the game to train with intensity but today they did very well. Asking questions to find a better way. We are all part of the process; I have a great feeling.”

THE INTERNATIONAL BREAK

“It will absolutely be important. We miss some players, but I have eight or nine training sessions to work. It’s not recovery, it’s working hard. Working, video, working, video, to try to improve. We don’t have a lot of time; we must improve quickly.”

Fabio Celestini QPR

LEARNINGS SO FAR

“I saw after our goal at QPR that they do a huddle, we are together. We are not in a good position, but we are together and we try to get out of this situation together.

“I think the team have a quality, they have potential. I knew this before from the video, now I know because I’m the trainer of the team. We have a big gap between the potential and the performance but that’s more confidence, and that’s my job in this moment. It’s to try to give a style to the team but I must recover the player to have them at 100%. And that’s my first job.”

AIM TO BE CONSISTENT

“It’s very important to have two weeks with a win [if the team get a result at Cardiff], with a good sensation. That’s very important to us. But we have 30 more games, we are working for May.

“It’s a process. We won against Watford 4-0, but after was not enough. What I’m building now is to be consistent for the rest of the season. Not to do one shot. We could win at QPR 1-0 but then lose the next six games. And for what, you win at QPR it’s good but it’s not enough – we have 30 games after. We want to be consistent for the rest of the season now. We can’t be up and down, up and down, otherwise we are really in trouble. We are working towards taking points.”

CARDIFF CITY

“They try to play; they are very dangerous. I think in the league statistics they are one of the most intense teams in one against one pressing in your field. Many players on the box, many crosses. We have a big challenge.