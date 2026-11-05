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BURNLEY FC WOMEN'S JUNIORS TRAIN WITH WOMEN'S TEAM
2026-11-05T16:00+00:00
BURNLEY FC WOMEN'S JUNIORS TRAIN WITH WOMEN'S TEAM
2026-11-05T16:00+00:00
BFC Women Juniors
BFC Women Juniors
BFC Women Juniors
BFC Women Juniors
BFC Women Juniors
BFC Women Juniors
On Friday 30th October, Burnley FC in the Community’s Women’s Juniors teams were invited to attend a training session with the Burnley FC Women team.
Burnley FC in the Community’s Women Juniors’ programme nurtures and develops homegrown female talent, providing local girls with an opportunity to access high-quality training sessions.
Unlike a typical open training session, Women’s Manager Jackie Batcheler invited the young players to get actively involved, giving them a unique opportunity to train alongside their role models.
The session provided a valuable opportunity for the young players to see first-hand what it takes to compete at a high level, while building confidence and aspirations for their own footballing journeys. By training alongside the first team, the girls were able to learn new skills, ask questions and gain insight into the dedication, teamwork and commitment required to succeed in the game.
BFC Women Juniors
BFC Women Juniors
Burnley FC in the Community Female Football Development Officer, Beth Moss said: “This experience was unlike anything our girls have had before. The opportunity not only to watch the women train, but to be genuinely integrated into the session, was incredible. Jackie and the players are fantastic at engaging with the young people we support, and I can’t wait for us to do more of this in the future.”
Experiences like this play an important role in supporting the growth of the women’s and girls' game across Burnley. By creating meaningful connections between grassroots participants and senior players, Burnley FC Women and Burnley FC in the Community are helping to inspire the next generation of female footballers and ensure that every girl can see a pathway to continue playing the game they love.
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