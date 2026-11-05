CLUB INVITE MALE SUPPORTERS TO BECOME WHITE RIBBON AMBASSADORS

Burnley FC is inviting male supporters to become White Ribbon Ambassadors as part of a White Ribbon UK project supported by the Premier League. The project will work with male fans to help make matchdays safer, more welcoming and more inclusive for women and girls.

The project responds to the experiences of women and girls on matchdays, both inside and outside the stadium, by supporting men to become active allies. Research from Kick It Out found that 52% of women fans had experienced sexist behaviour or language on matchdays, while almost one in four said they had felt unsafe at games. Among women and non-binary fans who had witnessed or experienced sexist or misogynistic abuse, 85% said they had never reported it.

White Ribbon UK Ambassadors are men who commit to challenging harmful attitudes and behaviours, raising awareness among other men and boys, and modelling positive allyship. Burnley FC is now looking to recruit a group of male supporters to take on the role and help shape a matchday culture at Turf Moor where women and girls feel welcome and respected.

What Ambassadors will do

Wear a White Ribbon on matchdays to help raise awareness of the campaign

Complete online training covering allyship, the root causes of men's violence against women and girls, and how to respond to harmful behaviour

Have everyday conversations with fellow supporters, in the stands, on away days and within fan groups

Reflect on their own attitudes and behaviours, and encourage other men and boys to do the same

Where safe and appropriate, challenge harmful language or behaviour and understand how to report concerns or signpost people to support

Take part in White Ribbon Day activity on 25 November

Share feedback with Burnley FC and White Ribbon UK as the project develops

No previous experience or expertise is needed. Full training and ongoing support will be provided, and the role is designed to fit around matchdays and everyday life.

How to apply

Male fans interested in becoming a White Ribbon Ambassador can apply by completing the short Microsoft Form below:

Applications close on Friday 13th November 2026.

Successful applicants will be required to take part in 2 full days of training. Female fans who are interested in supporting the cause can sign up to become a White Ribbon Champion, here: The White Ribbon UK Champion programme — White Ribbon UK