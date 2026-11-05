TICKETS: MILLWALL 2026

Tickets for our away game at Millwall will go on sale at 10am on Friday 6th November on a priority selling period. The qualifying priority periods and pricing are listed below.

Millwall v Burnley: Saturday 28th November (3pm KO)

Allocation: 2,056

Membership and Loyalty Points Schedule

Friday 6th November 2026: BFC Premium Members & 2026/27 Hospitality Season Ticket Holders, Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,500 loyalty points

Monday 9th November: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,000 loyalty points

Tuesday 10th November: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 1,500 loyalty points

Wednesday 11th November: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 1,000 loyalty points

Thursday 12th November: Season Ticket Holders and BFC Extra & Junior Members

Friday 13th November: General Sale

Ticket Pricing

Lower Tier:

Adults - £36

Over 65 - £27

18-21 - £27

Under 18 - £20

Under 14 - £11

Under 6 - £7

Upper Tier:

Adults - £38

Over 65 - £28

18-21 - £28

Under 18 - £21

Under 14 - £12

Under 6 - £7

Ticket Sales

Tickets for this game can be bought online , over the phone or in person at the ticket office.

The final sales date is Friday 27th November at 12pm.

Ticket Collection

Tickets for this fixture are digital and will be sent from Wednesday 25th November.

Supporters with access requirements

If you require wheelchair spaces, you can purchase tickets in store or over the phone.

Please contact the ticket office on 01282 446800 (press option 1) for any queries.

Matchday Supporters Guide