CLUB
TICKETS
SHOP
Main Club Sponsor
TICKETS
SHOP
LATEST
MATCHES
SHOP
TICKETS
TICKETS: MILLWALL 2026
2026-11-05T13:00+00:00
TICKETS: MILLWALL 2026
2026-11-05T13:00+00:00
Millwall
Millwall
Millwall
Millwall
Millwall
Millwall
Tickets for our away game at Millwall will go on sale at 10am on Friday 6th November on a priority selling period. The qualifying priority periods and pricing are listed below.
Millwall v Burnley: Saturday 28th November (3pm KO)
Allocation: 2,056
Membership and Loyalty Points Schedule
Friday 6th November 2026: BFC Premium Members & 2026/27 Hospitality Season Ticket Holders, Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,500 loyalty points
Monday 9th November: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,000 loyalty points
Tuesday 10th November: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 1,500 loyalty points
Wednesday 11th November: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 1,000 loyalty points
Thursday 12th November: Season Ticket Holders and BFC Extra & Junior Members
Friday 13th November: General Sale
Ticket Pricing
Lower Tier:
Adults - £36
Over 65 - £27
18-21 - £27
Under 18 - £20
Under 14 - £11
Under 6 - £7
Upper Tier:
Adults - £38
Over 65 - £28
18-21 - £28
Under 18 - £21
Under 14 - £12
Under 6 - £7
Ticket Sales
Tickets for this game can be bought online, over the phone or in person at the ticket office.
The final sales date is Friday 27th November at 12pm.
Ticket Collection
Tickets for this fixture are digital and will be sent from Wednesday 25th November.
Supporters with access requirements
If you require wheelchair spaces, you can purchase tickets in store or over the phone.
Please contact the ticket office on 01282 446800 (press option 1) for any queries.
Matchday Supporters Guide
Can be found here.
Share this post
2026/2027 Season Tickets Renew Now
LATEST NEWS
BFC Women Juniors
BURNLEY FC WOMEN'S JUNIORS TRAIN WITH WOMEN'S TEAM
28 mins ago
Turf Moor Stadium
TV PICKS CONFIRMED UNTIL MARCH 2027
28 mins ago
PREVIOUS
NEXT
LATEST NEWS
Turf Moor Stadium
CLUB INVITE MALE SUPPORTERS TO BECOME WHITE RIBBON AMBASSADORS
2 hours ago
Women in Football Promoting Inclusion Award NWFA
BURNLEY FC PICK UP WOMEN IN FOOTBALL PROMOTING INCLUSION AWARD
1 day ago
LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

Company Details
Terms of Use
Club Policies
Cookies
Web Accessibility
Contact Us
Careers

LATEST

CLUB NEWS
MATCH PREVIEWS
MATCH REPORTS
TRAINING

MATCHES

MEN
WOMEN
UNDER 21
UNDER 18

SQUAD

MEN
WOMEN
UNDER 21
UNDER 18
E SPORTS

FAN

CLARETS+
FAN ADVISORY BOARD
TRAVEL
DISABLED SUPPORTER INFORMATION

TICKETS

LOYALTY POINTS
TICKET INFORMATION
MEMBERSHIPS
SEASON TICKET 2024/25

CLUB

BOARD OF DIRECTORS
CAREERS
SAFEGUARDING
EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

Terms of Use
Cookies
Company Details
Contact Us
Club Policies
Company Details
Terms of Use
Contact Us

THE OFFICIAL SITE OF BURNLEY FOOTBALL CLUB

Company Details
Terms of Use
Club Policies
Cookies
Web Accessibililty
Contact Us
Careers