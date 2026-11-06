Travelling Clarets Information: Cardiff City

The Clarets are on the road again this weekend, as they take on Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Cardiff City v Burnley: Saturday 7th November 2026 (KO 3pm)

Ticket Information

For any ticketing issues or information, please contact the Burnley FC Ticket Office on 01282 446800, select option 1 or email ticketoffice@burnleyfc.com .

Please note that all duplicate ticket requests will need to be emailed from the visiting Club and only government recognised ID will be accepted.

Visiting supporters may be asked to show photo ID on matchday, this is to ensure that any ticket collections or duplicates are for use of the named ticket holder.

You will need to have purchased a ticket for the match. Tickets are not usually available to buy on a matchday from the Cardiff City Stadium. Please call the Cardiff City Stadium Ticket Office on 03333 111920 before arriving without a ticket to check if they are operating matchday sales.

Matchday Checklist

Must have your tickets

Make sure you travel with your necessary ticket credentials for the away fixture

Check weather advisory prior to travel

Come prepared for the possibility of weather conditions changing during your visit

Check the best journey to take in advance

Be prepared for any disruptions to your journey and take into consideration delays which will delay your arrival to the game

Travel Information

By Car

Access from the motorway is easy. Leave the M4 at Junction 33 and take the A4232 towards Cardiff/ Barry. Exit the A4232 onto the B4267, signposted Cardiff City Stadium. Follow the slip road off the B4267, take the second available exit onto Hadfield Road and then take the third left into Bessemer Road. Travel to the end of Bessemer Road and at the traffic lights turn left onto Sloper Road. Continue along Sloper Road and then turn left onto Clos Pare Morgannwg to access the away supporter compound, car park & entrance. There is Electronic Vehicle Management signage as well as brown football signage to help guide you to Cardiff City Stadium from the M4 onwards.

By Bus

If you do want to take a bus to the stadium, please visit the Cardiff Bus website - Cardiff Bus .

Parking

Cardiff City have parking facilities within their Away Supporter Compound, a fully secured area accessible up to 30 minutes before kick-off. Car Parking costs £10 and there are defined areas for disabled supporters. Parking location will be within the away matchday parking area which is assigned as Car Park sector - V. This is on a first come first served basis and no pre booking is allowed.

Fellow supporters who travel via coach or minibus will also be parked within the compound, and as an added bonus you will be able to exit the area safely and quickly at the end of the match.

Cardiff City provide 10 disabled parking bays available to away supporters; these are available from contacting the Burnley ticket office.

The entrance to the car park is along and off Sloper Road. If you are using Sat Nav please enter the post code: CF11 8AW.

If you are using WHAT 3 WORDS, please enter ///torch.retail.gaps

Away coaches and minibuses park free of charge here. Please do NOT park in the retail park adjacent to the stadium. Parking wardens will be on site and issuing fines to matchday vehicles.

By Train

If you are intending to come via train you will likely need to take a train to Cardiff Central Station and then subsequently walk or take a taxi to the stadium. It's a 5-minute walk or 10-minute ride.

By Taxi

Taxis are readily available across the city. You can pre-book a private hire or hail a taxi anywhere from within Cardiff. A trip from the City Centre to the stadium costs between £7 - £ 10.

Stadium Information

Accessing the Stadium

Entry for Away Supporters via Gate 12.

You can access the stadium map via the link below:

When you arrive at your entry gate, please ensure you have your physical ticket or mobile phone with your digital ticket ready as you approach the turnstile. Place your ticket or phone into or against the reader on the turnstile.

Once you hear the confirmation tone and the light turns green, you may proceed through the turnstile and into the stadium. You can then sit back, relax and enjoy the event and your time at Cardiff City Stadium.

If the light turns red or the reader does not respond, please exit the turnstile and speak to one of the Customer Support Stewards, who can be identified by their purple tabards. They will be happy to assist you and resolve any issues.

Smoking Policy

As stated within the Ground Regulations, smoking is not permitted within the stadium. This includes the use of electronic cigarettes and vaporisers.

Cardiff City allow supporters to exit at half-time for a smoking break. They will meet a Customer Support Steward who will stamp their hand before leaving via the exit turnstile at their gate. Supporters will be able to re-enter after showing their stamp to the Customer Support Steward. Gates will close five minutes after the start of the second half. After this point, entry to the ground will not be permitted.

Safety & Security

It is advised that all supporters arrive with plenty of time before kick-off. You should take into consideration such things as passing through stadium security controls prior to entry.

Please avoid bringing bulky items or large bags with you. Any items that a custodian wishes to bring into the stadium will be thoroughly searched, and some items may not be allowed.

There is typically a visible police presence at Cardiff City events although the presence inside the stadium will continue to be reduced in line with event risk assessments. However, a robust policing operation is regularly prevalent on the footprint to ensure public safety and reassurance. All visitors are asked to be alert but not alarmed. It is the objective of Cardiff City to provide a safe, secure, and welcoming environment and your assistance is really appreciated.

Prohibited Items

The items below are not allowed in the Cardiff City Stadium:

Alcohol

Canned Drinks

Drinking Glasses

Glass Bottles

Glass Vessels

Plastic Bottles in Excess of 500ml

Video Recording Equipment

Poles or Sticks

Weapons

Narcotics

Fireworks and Fares

Large Lens Cameras

Umbrellas

Knives or Weapons

Flags or Banners Larger Than 2m x 1m or of an offensive nature

Smoking and E-Cigarettes

Air Horns

Baby Buggies/Prams

Large Bags/Suitcases

Banners, Flags & Signs

Cardiff City Stadium support as demonstrated by Banners, Flags and Signs.

To ensure these articles do not upset or distract others, Cardiff City ask that the custodian adheres to the following guidelines:

They are not more than 8ft x 4ft (larger items such as crowd surfing banners allowed on by prior consent).

They have an appropriate fire certificate.

They are not placed in the eyesight of other visitors.

They do no obstruct signage or advertising.

They are not of a discriminatory, commercial, political, contentious, or obscene nature.

The Stadium Manager / Safety Officer reserve the right and sole discretion to deny a custodian permission to bring into, or display within, Cardiff City Stadium and Banner, Flag or Sign.

Musical Instruments & Megaphones

These items are not allowed within Cardiff City Stadium.

Accessibility

Visiting accessible supporters enter at Gate 12.

Powered wheelchairs and scooters can be used in all wheelchair accessible spaces.

Accessible Toilets

There are 24 accessible toilets throughout Cardiff City Stadium. All accessible toilets can be accessed using a radar key. You are advised to bring your own radar key when visiting the stadium; however, if you do not have a radar key, please see your nearest steward who can arrange access.

A Changing Places facility is located on the third floor of the stadium and is available to all visitors who need it. It is located near a raised wheelchair-accessible viewing area.

The Changing Places facility includes a height adjustable adult-sized changing bench, mobile hoist, height adjustable sink, a screen to allow some privacy as well as a wide tear off paper roll to cover the bench. Please note the hoist is only compatible with a loop sling and supporters will need to bring this with them.

Guide Dogs

Assistance dogs are welcomed at Cardiff City Stadium. Familiarisation/orientation visits can be arranged via billy.gregory@cardiffcityfc.co.uk. Home and away supporters can be accommodated; away supporters will be seated amongst their fellow supporters.

Please make the Cardiff City Ticket Office aware at the time of booking if you would like to attend a match accompanied by an assistance dog.

Visually Impaired Supporters

An audio description commentary service is available at Cardiff City Stadium.

The service is provided by Alan March Sport Ltd.

The free-to-use service for blind and vision impaired spectators is available to home and visiting fans, with the Cardiff City team of trained audio describers keeping up with play to the second to ensure listeners know exactly where the ball is and what is happening on the pitch.

To register your interest and book a receiver, email billy.gregory@cardiffcityfc.co.uk .

Deaf Supporters

Induction loop equipment is available at the Cardiff City Ticket Office, Stadium Superstore and Main Reception.