WOMEN'S MATCH PREVIEW: MANCHESTER UNITED V BURNLEY

Burnley Women continue their Subway Players Cup campaign on Wednesday night, as the Clarets head to Leigh Sports Village to take on Manchester United.

Jackie Bachteler's side go into the midweek clash after suffering a narrow 4-3 defeat on Sunday to Sheffield United at Turf Moor.

United have won both of their opening three Subway Players Cup fixtures against Durham and Liverpool, with Eva Olid's team sat 4th in the WSL table.

The last time the two sides met was in January this year, when the Red Devils ran out 5-0 winners in the FA Cup tie.

Team huddle Sheffield United

Manchester United - Ones to watch

Monica Jusu Bah

Sweden international Monica Jusu Bah signed for Manchester United in the summer, arriving from BK Häcken.

The 23-year-old forward has made eight appearances so far this season, starting in all three of United's Subway Players Cup fixtures.

Bah opened her account for the Red Devils in a 5-1 win over Durham in the competition last month, before grabbing a goal and an assist in the victory over Liverpool last Wednesday.

Maya Le Tissier

An experienced defender in her fifth season with United, Maya Le Tissier is approaching the 150th appearance mark for the club and has already played over 220 senior games.

After making the move to Old Trafford from Brighton & Hove Albion back in 2022, Le Tissier has been a key figure within the team and has started every game this season in all competitions.

The 24-year-old England international also has two goals this campaign, both coming in the Subway Players Cup.

Mared Griffiths

Mared Griffiths is enjoying a successful start to her breakthrough campaign with the Red Devils, with six goals in six games in all competitions this season.

The 19-year-old Wales international, who spent time out on loan at Sunderland last year, has kicked off the 2026/27 season in fine fashion.

Griffiths' first start of the campaign came against Sheffield United in this competition, where she secured a hat-trick, before finding the net against Durham and bagging a brace against Liverpool.

Mared Griffiths

Fact file

Nickname: The Red Devils

Founded: 2018

Ground: Leigh Sports Village

Head Coach: Eva Olid

2025/26 position: 4th (Barclays Women’s Super League)

Manchester United Women

How to watch

Tickets for the trip to Leigh Sports Village, which kicks off at 7pm, are still available to purchase online or over the phone on 01282 70471.

Clarets fans have been allocated a designated away section in Block A of the South Stand, where 112 tickets are available to purchase.

Ambulant disabled supporters should contact the ticket office directly to book their tickets.

Accessible parking is available at Leigh Sports Village on a first come-first serve basis. For more information, please click HERE .

Be sure to follow live updates on our dedicated Women’s social media channels too – @BurnleyFCWomen on X and Instagram – and read our match report on www.burnleyfootballclub.com after the final whistle.

Leigh Sports Village

Officials

Referee – Alice Parker

Assistant Referee – Georgia Bell

Assistant Referee – Dora Jakab