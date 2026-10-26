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BURNLEY FC APPOINT DIEGO LÓPEZ AS CHIEF FOOTBALL OFFICER
2026-10-26T09:30+00:00
BURNLEY FC APPOINT DIEGO LÓPEZ AS CHIEF FOOTBALL OFFICER
2026-10-26T09:30+00:00
Diego López
Diego López
Diego López
Burnley Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Diego López as Chief Football Officer, the first chapter of a new era for the club. López will oversee the club’s football operations, recruitment and sporting structure.
The 37-year-old Spaniard joins from Serie A side Genoa, where he was Chief of Football. He brings strong leadership and long experience of identifying and developing talent in a high-performance environment.
Chairman Alan Pace said: “This appointment is about raising standards across the whole football club. We wanted someone with deep experience in recruitment and player development, a strong knowledge of European markets and a clear understanding of how those come together to strengthen a club over the long term. Diego has a proven record of exactly that.”
Diego López said: “I am eager to start exploring the great potential of this club. I understand our mission and I believe in what Burnley can become in the coming years, if we all work in the same direction with full determination. From my first conversations with Alan, it was clear there is real ambition here and a plan to match it.
“This club means everything to the town and its people. I want our supporters to recognise their team in the way we play, the players we recruit and how we represent the club. The work starts now.”
López will speak to supporters through the club’s official channels in the coming days.
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