CLUB HOST HALLOWEEN MEET AND GREET

The Club were delighted to host a Halloween Meet and Greet event at Turf Moor this week.

Junior Members and Junior Season Ticket Holders were in attendance to enjoy Halloween activities and meet players and staff from across the Club.

Halloween Meet and Greet

Men's team players Anel Ahmedhodžić, Ugo Raghouber, Largie Ramazani, Igor Julio, Dastan Satpayev, Bashir Humphreys and Andréas Hountondji were in attendance.

Halloween Meet and Greet

Burnley Women Manager Jackie Bachteler was there on the day too, alongside Leah Galton, Rachel Williams, Christie Harrison-Murray and Brenna McPartlan.

Oisin Cooney, Mani Airoboma, Luca Scanlon and Sam Morley represented the Academy.

Halloween Meet and Greet

Chairman Alan Pace and newly appointed Chief Football Officer Diego López also visited the event to meet supporters.

Halloween Meet and Greet

The Club wish to thank everybody who attended on the day and hope that you enjoyed the event.