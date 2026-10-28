CLUB HOST HALLOWEEN MEET AND GREET

The Club were delighted to host a Halloween Meet and Greet event at Turf Moor this week.
Junior Members and Junior Season Ticket Holders were in attendance to enjoy Halloween activities and meet players and staff from across the Club.
Men's team players Anel Ahmedhodžić, Ugo Raghouber, Largie Ramazani, Igor Julio, Dastan Satpayev, Bashir Humphreys and Andréas Hountondji were in attendance.
Burnley Women Manager Jackie Bachteler was there on the day too, alongside Leah Galton, Rachel Williams, Christie Harrison-Murray and Brenna McPartlan.
Oisin Cooney, Mani Airoboma, Luca Scanlon and Sam Morley represented the Academy.
Chairman Alan Pace and newly appointed Chief Football Officer Diego López also visited the event to meet supporters.
The Club wish to thank everybody who attended on the day and hope that you enjoyed the event.
To find out more about Junior Memberships and the benefits that come with it click here.