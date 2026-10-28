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CLUB HOST HALLOWEEN MEET AND GREET
Junior supporters meet the players at Halloween event at Turf Moor
2026-10-28T15:25+00:00
CLUB HOST HALLOWEEN MEET AND GREET
Junior supporters meet the players at Halloween event at Turf Moor
2026-10-28T15:25+00:00
Halloween Meet and Greet
Halloween Meet and Greet
Halloween Meet and Greet
Halloween Meet and Greet
Halloween Meet and Greet
Halloween Meet and Greet
The Club were delighted to host a Halloween Meet and Greet event at Turf Moor this week.
Junior Members and Junior Season Ticket Holders were in attendance to enjoy Halloween activities and meet players and staff from across the Club.
Halloween Meet and Greet
Halloween Meet and Greet
Men's team players Anel Ahmedhodžić, Ugo Raghouber, Largie Ramazani, Igor Julio, Dastan Satpayev, Bashir Humphreys and Andréas Hountondji were in attendance.
Halloween Meet and Greet
Halloween Meet and Greet
Burnley Women Manager Jackie Bachteler was there on the day too, alongside Leah Galton, Rachel Williams, Christie Harrison-Murray and Brenna McPartlan.
Oisin Cooney, Mani Airoboma, Luca Scanlon and Sam Morley represented the Academy.
Halloween Meet and Greet
Halloween Meet and Greet
Chairman Alan Pace and newly appointed Chief Football Officer Diego López also visited the event to meet supporters.
Halloween Meet and Greet
Halloween Meet and Greet
The Club wish to thank everybody who attended on the day and hope that you enjoyed the event.
To find out more about Junior Memberships and the benefits that come with it click here.
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