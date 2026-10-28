CLUB
TICKETS
SHOP
Main Club Sponsor
TICKETS
SHOP
LATEST
MATCHES
SHOP
TICKETS
BURNLEY FC APPOINT FABIO CELESTINI AS HEAD COACH
2026-10-28T17:59+00:00
BURNLEY FC APPOINT FABIO CELESTINI AS HEAD COACH
2026-10-28T17:59+00:00
Fabio Celestini
Fabio Celestini
Fabio Celestini
Fabio Celestini
Fabio Celestini
Fabio Celestini
Burnley Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Fabio Celestini as Head Coach.
Celestini arrives with a proven capacity to win and to adapt to different football environments. He took charge of FC Basel in October 2023 after a difficult start to the season. Within 18 months he had led them to a domestic double, winning the club’s first Swiss Super League title in eight years and the Swiss Cup.
Most recently Head Coach of CSKA Moscow, where he won the Russian Super Cup, Celestini has also won promotion with Lausanne-Sport and the Swiss Cup with Luzern. As a player he won 35 caps for Switzerland, played at EURO 2004 and spent ten years in France and Spain with clubs including Olympique de Marseille, Levante and Getafe.
Celestini said: “I look at Burnley and I see a club with big potential and players with real quality, who can help us achieve our supporters’ ambitions. I know the situation we are in, and I have lived it before. Our supporters deserve to see a team playing with belief from the first whistle.”
Diego López, Burnley’s Chief Football Officer, said: “Fabio brings the passion, experience and knowledge we were looking for. He showed extraordinary determination and conviction to come to Burnley. We want people who truly want to be here and help this club grow. Fabio is a clear example of that.”
Celestini will be in the dugout for the first time against Portsmouth at Turf Moor on Saturday 31 October, kick-off 3pm.
Share this post
2026/2027 Season Tickets Renew Now
LATEST NEWS
Hartley Manchester United
WOMEN'S MATCH REPORT: MANCHESTER UNITED 3 - 0 BURNLEY
3 hours ago
Halloween Meet and Greet
CLUB HOST HALLOWEEN MEET AND GREET
9 hours ago
PREVIOUS
NEXT
LATEST NEWS
WEB-MATCH-PREVIEW-1920x1080 (1)
WOMEN'S MATCH PREVIEW: MANCHESTER UNITED V BURNLEY
1 day ago
Diego López
BURNLEY FC APPOINT DIEGO LÓPEZ AS CHIEF FOOTBALL OFFICER
2 days ago
LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

Company Details
Terms of Use
Club Policies
Cookies
Web Accessibility
Contact Us
Careers

LATEST

CLUB NEWS
MATCH PREVIEWS
MATCH REPORTS
TRAINING

MATCHES

MEN
WOMEN
UNDER 21
UNDER 18

SQUAD

MEN
WOMEN
UNDER 21
UNDER 18
E SPORTS

FAN

CLARETS+
FAN ADVISORY BOARD
TRAVEL
DISABLED SUPPORTER INFORMATION

TICKETS

LOYALTY POINTS
TICKET INFORMATION
MEMBERSHIPS
SEASON TICKET 2024/25

CLUB

BOARD OF DIRECTORS
CAREERS
SAFEGUARDING
EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

LATEST

MENS

WOMENS

MATCHES

CLUB NEWS

SQUAD

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

MATCHES

MEN

WOMEN

UNDER 21

UNDER 18

TICKETS

TICKETING INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

MEMBERSHIPS

LOYALTY POINTS

CLUB

COMMERCIAL

SAFEGUARDING

SUPPORTER LIAISON AND CUSTOMER CHARTER

EQUALITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

FANS

FAN ADVISORY BOARD

ACCESIBILITY INFORMATION

MATCH DAY AT TURF

SUPPORT AND FAQS

Terms of Use
Cookies
Company Details
Contact Us
Club Policies
Company Details
Terms of Use
Contact Us

THE OFFICIAL SITE OF BURNLEY FOOTBALL CLUB

Company Details
Terms of Use
Club Policies
Cookies
Web Accessibililty
Contact Us
Careers