BURNLEY FC APPOINT FABIO CELESTINI AS HEAD COACH

Burnley Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Fabio Celestini as Head Coach.

Celestini arrives with a proven capacity to win and to adapt to different football environments. He took charge of FC Basel in October 2023 after a difficult start to the season. Within 18 months he had led them to a domestic double, winning the club’s first Swiss Super League title in eight years and the Swiss Cup.

Most recently Head Coach of CSKA Moscow, where he won the Russian Super Cup, Celestini has also won promotion with Lausanne-Sport and the Swiss Cup with Luzern. As a player he won 35 caps for Switzerland, played at EURO 2004 and spent ten years in France and Spain with clubs including Olympique de Marseille, Levante and Getafe.

Celestini said: “I look at Burnley and I see a club with big potential and players with real quality, who can help us achieve our supporters’ ambitions. I know the situation we are in, and I have lived it before. Our supporters deserve to see a team playing with belief from the first whistle.”

Diego López, Burnley’s Chief Football Officer, said: “Fabio brings the passion, experience and knowledge we were looking for. He showed extraordinary determination and conviction to come to Burnley. We want people who truly want to be here and help this club grow. Fabio is a clear example of that.”