WOMEN'S MATCH REPORT: MANCHESTER UNITED 3 - 0 BURNLEY

Burnley fell to a 3-0 defeat on Wednesday night, as Jackie Bachteler’s side were beaten by Manchester United in the Subway Players Cup at Leigh Sports Village.

United took the lead on the half-hour mark through Ellen Wangerheim’s strike, before the Red Devils doubled their lead in the second-half through Lea Schüller's effort, with the German forward then sealing the win in the 84th minute with her second of the night and the home side's third.

Despite the loss, there were plenty of positives for the Clarets to take from the test against Eva Olid’s WSL side.

United started brightly and so did winger Monica Jusu Bah, after skipping past Alethea Paul down the right, the Sweden international broke into the area and looked to pick out a red shirt, but a crucial Charley Docherty interception denied a chance on goal.

Docherty Manchester United

The home side were enjoying the majority of possession as we reached the midway mark of the first-half and after Scarlett Hill had just seen her looping effort sail just over the crossbar, the Red Devils then broke the deadlock shortly after.

Mared Griffiths played a perfectly-timed through ball down the left into the path of Schüller, who fired the ball into the centre of the area, which Jackie Burns got a hand to, but only into the path of Wangerheim to slot home into the back of the net.

United came close to doubling their lead five minutes before the break, as Jess Simpson’s corner bounced off the cross-bar, before being cleared away.

Cooper Manchester United

Despite the hosts dominating the opening 45 minutes, the Clarets were able to keep United out after grabbing the opener and ensure it was just a one goal lead.

Bachteler made one change at the break, with former Red Devil Rachel Williams replacing Jamie Finn.

As the game reached the hour mark and United still narrowly ahead, Olid made a double change, with Jayde Riviere and Celin Bizet-Donnum both coming on for the home side.

And it didn’t take long for Riviere to make an impact, after racing down the right wing, the Canada international squared the ball across the face of goal for Schuller to turn home from close range and double the lead.

Williams Manchester United

The Clarets then made a change of their own, as the visitors searched for a way back into it, as Emma Sidall was introduced for Tyler Toland.

With the game approaching the final 10 minutes, Bachteler then made a triple change, with Maddie Wilde, Brooke Cairns and Kiera Sena all coming on.

However, it was United and Schüller who struck again, as the 28-year-old finished from inside the area with a few minutes left on the clock to secure the win for the home side.

Burnley: Burns, Docherty (Wilde 73, McPartlan, Cooper, Toland (Siddall 66), Finn (Williams HT), Harrison-Murray (Cairns 73), Hennessy, Paul, Hartley (Sena 73), Galton

Unused substitutes: Levell

Manchester United: Leitzig, Le Tissier (Riviere 60), Medina (Janssen HT), Awujo, Bernal, Wangerheim, Hill (Watson 56), Jusu Bah (Bizet Donnum 60), Schuller, Simpson, Griffiths (Anderson 71)

Unused substitutes: Tullis-Joyce, Lundkvist, Miyazawa, Drury