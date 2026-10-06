U21S TO HOST BLACKPOOL IN LFA SENIOR CUP

Burnley U21s will start the defence of their Lancashire FA Senior Cup title at home to Blackpool on Tuesday 20 th October.

Kick-off will be 1pm at Burnley Training Centre, with admission and streaming details to be confirmed in due course.

The young Clarets won last season’s competition with a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the final, thanks to goals from Zach Johnson and Emmanuel Airoboma.