CLUB ADD PUKKA PRODUCTS TO MATCHDAY OFFERING

Burnley Football Club are pleased to welcome Pukka as its Official Supplier of Sausage Rolls and Pastry Goods.

Pukka’s sausage rolls are now available pre-match in the Fan Zone and across all stadium kiosks at Turf Moor for both men’s and women’s fixtures. The Club will also trial a wider range of savoury pastry products, including vegetarian and vegan options, for fan feedback throughout the season.

The partnership further strengthens the Clarets matchday food offering, with Pukka products sitting alongside our established local pie supplier to provide supporters with even greater choice and variety.

As part of the partnership, Pukka will support various fan and community initiatives throughout the season. This includes the installation of a new 3v3 inflatable football pitch in the Fan Zone, and they supported Burnley FC in the Community’s charity golf day earlier this month.

Alister Burn, Senior Commercial Manager at Burnley FC, said: “We are really pleased to welcome Pukka to Turf Moor and add their products to our matchday offering. Pukka are synonymous with the matchday experience at grounds across the country, and their range will provide our supporters with even more choice alongside our valued local pie supplier.

“Beyond the product offering, we are looking forward to working with the Pukka team across the season to support fan and community initiatives, starting with the new inflatable 3v3 pitch in the Fan Zone.”