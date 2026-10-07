OCTOBER INTERNATIONAL BREAK ROUND-UP

Oliver Sonne, Connor Roberts, Max Alleyne, Shurandy Sambo, Marcus Edwards, Zeki Amdouni and Max Weiss have all been representing their respective nations over the past two weeks in the extended international break.

Marcus Edwards

After scoring on his Cyprus debut against Montenegro in the first game of the current international break, Marcus Edwards finished the break off with another goal.

Following a 0-0 draw with Latvia last Monday and then a 2-0 win over Armenia last Friday, with Edwards starting in both fixtures, the winger then played his part once again in Monday's dramatic win over Latvia in Nicosia.

The winger cut inside and curled home a 94th minute winner to secure a 2-1 win for the hosts, which sees them conclude the international break in 2nd place in their UEFA Nations League group.

Connor Roberts

Defender Connor Roberts featured in just one of Wales' four fixtures over the international break, starting against Denmark.

The full-back, who is approaching 70 caps for his nation, was an unused substitute in a 1-0 defeat to Portugal in the first fixture of the break, before then completing 90 minutes in a narrow defeat in Copenhagen.

Roberts was then named on the bench for the last two games, as Wales secured a 2-1 win against 10-man Norway last Thursday, before losing to Denmark on Sunday.

Connor Roberts playing for Wales

Zeki Amdouni

Zeki Amdouni's international break couldn't have gone much better, with the forward bagging three goals and Switzerland winning all four games.

The 25-year-old scored twice and grabbed an assist in their opening match against North Macedonia, before rifling home a sweet finish in a 3-0 win against Scotland last Tuesday.

Amdouni then started in Switzerland's 2-1 win over Slovenia on Saturday night, where he played 77 minutes, before playing 70 minutes in Tuesday night's victory against North Macedonia.

Shurandy Sambo

Full-back Shurandy Sambo started and played 90 minutes in Curaçao's first game, running out 4-3 winners in a seven-goal thriller against Costa Rica on Friday.

Sambo then completed a further 45 minutes in their second fixture, as Curaçao put six goals past Nicaragua in a 6-1 victory.

The 25-year-old then helped Curaçao secure a third straight win, after completing 90 minutes in a 1-0 victory over Trinidad & Tobago, before starting again in the reverse fixture on Sunday, where it finished 1-1.

Max Weiss

Goalkeeper Max Weiss was an unused substitute for Germany's U21s' first match, where the visitors were convincing winners in a 4-0 victory in Latvia.

Weiss then started the second game, where Germany won 4-1 against Malta, before watching from the bench as they saw off Georgia on Tuesday night, resulting in qualification for the U21 Euros.

Max Weiss playing for Germany U21s

Max Alleyne

Max Alleyne started in all three of England's fixtures, with the Young Lions coming away from the break with a win, a draw and a defeat.

The centre-back scored in the opening game against Kazakhstan, where England ran out 4-2 winners.

Alleyne then played his part in securing a clean sheet in last Friday's 0-0 draw with Slovenia, before finishing the break on Tuesday night with defeat to Ireland in Cork.

Oliver Sonne

Oliver Sonne started and completed 83 minutes in Peru's first fixture of the break, where the South American side lost 4-1 to the USA in Orlando.

Sonne then featured as a substitute for the final 10 minutes last Wednesday, where Peru drew 1-1 with Mexico.