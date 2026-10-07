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TICKETS : QUEENS PARK RANGERS
2026-10-07T16:30+01:00
TICKETS : QUEENS PARK RANGERS
2026-10-07T16:30+01:00
MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium
MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium
MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium
MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium
MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium
MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium
Tickets for our game at Queens Park Rangers will go on sale at 10am on Friday 9th October on a priority selling period. The qualifying priority periods and pricing are listed below.
Queens Park Rangers v Burnley: Tuesday 3rd November (7.45pm KO)
Allocation: 1,760
Membership and Loyalty Points Schedule
Friday 9th October: BFC Premium Members & 2026/27 Hospitality Season Ticket Holders, Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,500 loyalty points
Monday 12th October: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 2,000 loyalty points
Tuesday 13th October: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 1,500 loyalty points
Wednesday 14th October: 2026/27 Season Ticket Holders with more than 1,000 loyalty points
Thursday 15th October: Season Ticket Holders and BFC Extra & Junior Members
Friday 16th October: General Sale
Ticket Pricing
Normal view including rail seating – School End upper tier gold
Adults - £41
63+ - £30
Young adults (under 23) - £30
Under 18 - £22
Ambulant - £30 (helper free of charge)
Under 8 unaccompanied – N/A
Normal view including rail seating – School End upper tier silver
Adults - £34
63+ - £25
Young adults (under 23) - £25
Under 18 - £19
Ambulant - £25 (helper free of charge)
Wheelchair users - £23
Under 8 unaccompanied – Free
Ticket Sales
Tickets for this game can be bought online, over the phone or in person at the ticket office.
The final sales date is 12pm on Monday 2nd November.
Ticket Collection
Tickets for this fixture are digital, and will be sent from Friday 30th October.
Supporters with access requirements
If you require wheelchair spaces, you can purchase tickets in store or over the phone.
Please contact the ticket office on 01282 446800 (press option 1) for any queries.
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