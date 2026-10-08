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U21S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V PRESTON NORTH END
Lancashire derby in the Premier League Cup
2026-10-08T09:00+01:00
U21S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V PRESTON NORTH END
Lancashire derby in the Premier League Cup
2026-10-08T09:00+01:00
Line-up Derby
Line-up Derby
Line-up Derby
Line-up Derby
Line-up Derby
Line-up Derby
Having followed the men’s team’s international break, Burnley U21s return to action with a Premier League Cup tie against Preston North End on Friday night.
The young Clarets will be aiming to build on the impressive league victory over Derby County that they earned before heading off with their countries.
It finished 4-1 to Andy Farrell’s side that night, with Zach Johnson producing two fantastic, curled finishes either side of a Justin Oguntolu equaliser in the first half.
Winger Brandon Pouani then made sure of the result with 73 on the clock, before Ellis Clark put the cherry on top three minutes from time.
Burnley are of course defending champions of the Premier League Cup and have won one and lost the other of their two Group E outings thus far.
That victory came at Fleetwood Town last month, when Johnson and U18s striker Destiny Okonkwo found the back of the net.
Preston's U21s have picked up three points from their two Premier League Cup outings thus far. Photo credit: Aidan Wilson.
Preston's U21s have picked up three points from their two Premier League Cup outings thus far. Photo credit: Aidan Wilson.
Preston North End operate a category three academy, meaning their U21s compete in the Central League.
The Whites’ league season started with a 2-1 victory over Wrexham last week, in which they came from behind thanks to goals from Marshall Longson and Finlay Cameron.
In terms of results, North End have made an identical start to us in the Premier League Cup. After earning a 2-1 victory at Fleetwood Town, they lost 1-0 to Wolves.
Ex professional Ryan Taylor, who made more than 300 competitive appearances for the likes of Newcastle United, Wigan Athletic and Hull City, is the man in charge of Preston’s U21s.
He took on that role in January 2026, having initially joined North End as Lead U19s Coach four months prior.
The County Ground in Leyland will host this cup tie
The County Ground in Leyland will host this cup tie
With the top two teams able to progress beyond Group E, Friday night’s fixture could prove vital in the race to make the knockout stages.
Kick-off at the County Ground in Leyland (PR25 2LF) is 7pm, with Burnley season ticket holders able to claim free entry by showing it at the gate. Other adults are £5, while concessions are £2.
Alternatively, you can watch a live stream of the action on Clarets+ HERE.
Be sure to keep an eye on X @ClaretsAcademy and Instagram @burnleyfcacademyofficial for live updates too, while a match report will follow the final whistle on www.burnleyfootballclub.com.
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