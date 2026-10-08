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CLUB ANNOUNCE LOCAL PARTNERSHIP WITH BURNLEY PADEL CLUB
2026-10-08T11:05+01:00
CLUB ANNOUNCE LOCAL PARTNERSHIP WITH BURNLEY PADEL CLUB
2026-10-08T11:05+01:00
Local Partnership with Burnley Padel Club
Local Partnership with Burnley Padel Club
Local Partnership with Burnley Padel Club
Local Partnership with Burnley Padel Club
Local Partnership with Burnley Padel Club
Local Partnership with Burnley Padel Club
Burnley Football Club are delighted to announce a new local partnership with Burnley Padel Club, the town’s newest dedicated sports club.
Based on Widow Hill Road, Burnley Padel Club will work closely with the Clarets on a series of initiatives designed to get more people active, create new sporting opportunities and deliver benefits for supporters, players, businesses, and the wider Burnley community.
The local partnership will see Burnley FC and Burnley Padel Club collaborate across fan and member engagement, events, community activity, corporate networking, and staff benefits, with further details and initiatives to be unveiled as the relationship develops.
The collaboration creates another way for Burnley FC to engage with supporters, staff, partners, and the wider community beyond football, while supporting the arrival and growth of a new sport in the town.
For Burnley Padel Club, it provides an opportunity to connect with the passionate sporting community that surrounds Burnley FC and establish the club as part of the town’s sporting landscape from day one.
Padel has enjoyed extraordinary growth in recent years thanks to its fast-paced, social, and accessible nature. Burnley Padel Club wants to make the sport available to the whole community, from complete beginners and families to local businesses and experienced players.
Ryan Canning, Manager at Burnley Padel Club, said: “There’s something really special about partnering with an institution that has been at the heart of the town for generations, and visitors will notice a claret and blue theme throughout the club. We’re incredibly excited to be working alongside Burnley Football Club as we begin our own journey. We’ve got some exciting ideas about what we can do together, and this is only the beginning.”
Alister Burn, Senior Commercial Manager at Burnley Football Club, added: “We’re delighted to join forces with Burnley Padel Club and support an exciting new addition to Burnley’s sporting community. Our club has been part of the fabric of the town for more than 140 years, so it’s great to see new sporting opportunities being created for people in the area. There is a natural fit between the two clubs and plenty of opportunities to work together for our supporters, partners, staff, and the wider community. We’re looking forward to seeing the collaboration develop and to seeing plenty of Clarets out on the padel court.”
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