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HAYEN'S PRESS POINTS: WATFORD
Key points from the Head Coach's Press Conference
2026-10-08T16:00+01:00
HAYEN'S PRESS POINTS: WATFORD
Key points from the Head Coach's Press Conference
2026-10-08T16:00+01:00
Nicky Hayen Watford Press Conference
Nicky Hayen Watford Press Conference
Nicky Hayen Watford Press Conference
Nicky Hayen Watford Press Conference
Nicky Hayen Watford Press Conference
Nicky Hayen Watford Press Conference
Nicky Hayen sat down with the media on Thursday afternoon to look ahead to the trip to Watford this weekend, for the Clarets' first game following the October international break.
Reflecting on a productive break, the Head Coach said the squad spent some quality time together, managed to reset, and are eager to go again on Saturday.
COMING BACK WITH POSITIVE ENERGY
“I went back to see the family and switch off from football for a little bit. Like the players did, I came back with a lot of positive energy, and I want to show this on the pitch.
“I had a good few weeks with the players to practice and be ready for the next game.
“We’ve worked really well on the physical aspects but also on the principles, on the habits, so we can be ready.”
THE INTERNATIONAL BREAK
“First of all, the main focus has been tactical because we want to show a different face to what we have already shown. A clear identity, I can imagine that no one saw the real face because we changed a lot of things during games. But this is the first thing that we want to show. Of course, you have to train these habits, but also the energy, the intensity has to be higher than we showed.
“Also, cohesion within the team and the mental part. There were a lot of things that we worked on.
“It was also positive that there were players playing in the international break for their national team who had positive and successful experiences and they come back with a different mindset, with lots of energy. And this is something that they have to bring into the team.”
Nicky Hayen training session
Nicky Hayen training session
INJURY UPDATE
“Unfortunately, Josh Cullen had a setback a few days ago so it will be between 7-10 days before he comes back. He was actually quite good in the training sessions, did very well, and then had a little knock, unfortunately for us and for him because he was really close to the team. But now we have to be patient for another week to 10 days.
“Like Josh, Jaydon Banel also had a little setback so it will also be one week.
“Dastan is back, he’s fully in training and will be ready to be in the selection.
“Oliver Sonne is back, he trained today. He had a little problem, but he had a full training session today.”
WATFORD EXPECTATIONS
“They play a different style at home than away. They play more positive football at home, but they are also not in the best situation at the moment.
“We just have to look to ourselves. They will just talk the same way that we are talking, they are not in the best form and that we need confidence.
“We just want to see to ourselves. We’ve worked really hard to prepare for this game and we’re really confident that we will be there.”
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