BURNLEY WOMEN VISIT ST MARY’S SABDEN

Jade Richards and Heidi Logan recently brought inspiration, ambition, and a love of football to St Mary’s Sabden Primary School as part of the Premier League Primary Stars programme.

The visit gave pupils the exciting opportunity to meet two Burnley Women players, hear first-hand about their footballing journeys, and discover what it takes to pursue a career in sport.

Jade and Heidi spent time talking with the children about their experiences as professional footballers, the challenges and opportunities they have encountered along the way, and the importance of hard work, resilience, teamwork, and believing in yourself.

The players' openness and enthusiasm created a relaxed and engaging environment, in which pupils could see that a career in football can be an achievable ambition.

Richards & Logan school visit September 26

The visit then moved from the classroom to the playground, with Jade and Heidi leading a coaching session for a group of girls.

Through a series of fun, active and engaging football activities, the players encouraged the girls to develop their skills, build confidence and, most importantly, enjoy being active and playing the game.

Leah Goode, a Class Teacher at St Mary’s Sabden, said: “Having the players visit St Mary’s brought a wonderful sense of aspiration to our school.

“The energy and enthusiasm of the players created a real buzz that will leave a lasting impact on our children.

“My favourite message shared with the children was ‘try everything to find what you’re good at’.

“It may not be football, but every member of the St Mary’s family has a talent waiting to be discovered and we hope the visit has inspired our children to explore their interests, believe in themselves and find what they can be truly great at."

Richards & Logan school visit September 26

Heidi Logan added: “It’s always important to show that Burnley is together as a community.

“Football’s such a big thing here, and it’s good to get to know the local people.

“I loved seeing the children smile and be buzzing to see us. I don’t see myself as a role model - I just come and play football every day! But it’s nice to inspire them and I really enjoyed it.”

The experience was also extended beyond the school gates, with St Mary’s Sabden pupils and their families given the opportunity to attend Turf Moor as Burnley Women hosted Bristol City.

This was hugely valued by the school and provided an opportunity for the children and their families to come together and enjoy live football.

St Mary’s Sabden are one of many schools partnered with the Club’s charitable arm, Burnley FC in the Community.