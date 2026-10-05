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BURNLEY FC AND BURNLEY FC IN THE COMMUNITY SHORTLISTED FOR NORTHWEST FOOTBALL AWARDS
2026-10-05T14:00+01:00
BURNLEY FC AND BURNLEY FC IN THE COMMUNITY SHORTLISTED FOR NORTHWEST FOOTBALL AWARDS
2026-10-05T14:00+01:00
Burnley FC Women and Girls Coaching Scheme
Burnley FC Women and Girls Coaching Scheme
Burnley FC Women and Girls Coaching Scheme
Burnley FC Women and Girls Coaching Scheme
Burnley FC Women and Girls Coaching Scheme
Burnley FC Women and Girls Coaching Scheme
Burnley Football Club and Burnley FC in the Community are celebrating double success after being shortlisted for two prestigious Northwest Football Awards, recognising their commitment to creating opportunities and making a lasting difference across the local community.
Burnley Football Club has been shortlisted for the Women in Football Promoting Inclusion Award for its pioneering project, Burnley FC: Transforming the Future of Women's Coaching.
The nomination highlights the success of the Club's Women and Girls Coaching Scheme, which is helping women and girls aged 16 and over take their first steps towards a future in football coaching.
Participants gain unique insights from coaches across both the Club and Community, exploring different coaching pathways and developing the skills needed to succeed. Every participant is matched with a mentor, while the Club also funds a range of qualifications.
Burnley FC’s EDI Lead, Georgia Hargreaves said: “We are incredibly proud of this scheme and the impact it has already had on local women. By breaking down barriers and providing meaningful opportunities, we hope to inspire the next generation of coaches and drive lasting change across the football industry.”
Burnley FC in the Community's Progression not Perfection Programme
Burnley FC in the Community's Progression not Perfection Programme
Burnley FC in the Community has also been recognised, earning a shortlist place in the Community Initiative of the Season – Premier League category for its inspiring Progression Not Perfection programme.
Designed specifically for South Asian women, the women-only initiative supports participants to improve their health and wellbeing, build confidence, develop new skills, and create valuable social connections.
The programme has grown significantly since its launch, empowering women to access opportunities that may previously have felt out of reach while fostering a stronger sense of belonging within the community.
Health and Wellbeing Co-ordinator at Burnley FC in the Community, Farrah Imtiaz added: “We could not be prouder to have been shortlisted. This programme continues to grow rapidly, and we are delighted to see it recognised. The opportunities we've been able to offer women in our local community are beyond anything we imagined possible.”
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