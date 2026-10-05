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FOUR WOMEN EARN INTERNATIONAL CALL-UPS
Players to take part in World Cup qualifiers
2026-10-05T11:00+01:00
FOUR WOMEN EARN INTERNATIONAL CALL-UPS
Players to take part in World Cup qualifiers
2026-10-05T11:00+01:00
Women international call-ups October 2026
Women international call-ups October 2026
Women international call-ups October 2026
Women international call-ups October 2026
Women international call-ups October 2026
Women international call-ups October 2026
Four members of the Burnley Women squad will represent their countries in 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying play-offs over the next eight days.
Jamie Finn and Tyler Toland will link up with Republic of Ireland for a double header against Kazakhstan, with the first fixture taking place in Astana on Friday 9th October.
The midfield duo, who have 22 and 27 caps to their names respectively, will then head to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork for an evening kick-off on Tuesday 13th October.
Elsewhere, Brenna McPartlan and Jackie Burns have been named in Northern Ireland’s latest senior squad by manager Michael McArdle.
The Girls in Green have a two-legged affair against Portugal on the agenda, starting at Larne’s Inver Park Stadium on Friday night.
Midfielder McPartlan and goalkeeper Burns will then travel to Portimao in southern Portugal for the second leg on Tuesday 13th October.
Best of luck, all!
Burnley Women’s October international break call-ups
Jamie Finn & Tyler Toland (Republic of Ireland)
Friday 9th October v Kazakhstan 12pm (A) FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying play-off
Tuesday 13th October v Kazakhstan 7.30pm (H) FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying play-off
Brenna McPartlan & Jackie Burns (Northern Ireland)
Friday 9th October v Portugal 7pm (H) FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying play-off
Tuesday 13th October v Portugal 7.15pm (A) FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying play-off
All kick-off times are UK times
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