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CLARETS CALENDAR: PLAN YOUR BURNLEY WEEK - MONDAY 5TH OCTOBER
All the dates, times, venues and streaming information you need for the week ahead
2026-10-05T09:00+01:00
CLARETS CALENDAR: PLAN YOUR BURNLEY WEEK - MONDAY 5TH OCTOBER
All the dates, times, venues and streaming information you need for the week ahead
2026-10-05T09:00+01:00
Amdouni cele Derby
Amdouni cele Derby
Amdouni cele Derby
Amdouni cele Derby
Amdouni cele Derby
Amdouni cele Derby
Birthdays
Sending birthday wishes to U18s goalkeeper Johanan Lo Tutala and U21s Manager Andy Farrell, who celebrate on Monday and Wednesday respectively.
FRIDAY
Burnley U21s v Preston North End U21s | Premier League Cup | 7pm
The U21s continue their Premier League Cup defence with a Group E match against Preston North End under the lights on Friday night.
Tickets will be purchasable on the night at the County Ground in Leyland (PR25 2LF), where parking is also available free of charge on a first-come-first-served basis.
Otherwise, you will be able to watch a live stream of the action on Clarets+ and/or follow live updates on our Academy social media channels.
A match report will follow the final whistle on www.burnleyfootballclub.com too.
The U21s will be keen to build on their victory over Derby County last time out
The U21s will be keen to build on their victory over Derby County last time out
SATURDAY
Watford v Burnley | Sky Bet Championship | 3pm
Nicky Hayen’s Clarets return from the international break this weekend, with a trip to Watford’s Vicarage Road on the agenda.
Tickets remain available to purchase ONLINE, in person at Turf Moor or over the phone on 01282 704718.
Due to broadcast regulations, UK based supporters won’t be able to watch the match live. As such, if you won’t be there in person, one of the best ways to follow the action is to purchase an audio pass on Clarets+ HERE and listen to Phil Bird’s commentary from 2.45pm.
Be sure to follow updates on the Club’s official social media channels too, with a match report and reaction to be shared after the final whistle on www.burnleyfootballclub.com.
Southampton U18s v Burnley U18s | U18 Premier League Cup | 11am
Our scholars have a lengthy journey ahead of them as they travel to the south coast to face Southampton on Saturday.
Tony Philliskirk’s side are currently top of Group D, having won their only match to date against Brentford thanks to goals from James Lewis and Warren Taylor.
Be sure to keep an eye on X @ClaretsAcademy and Instagram @burnleyfcacademyofficial from next Monday onwards for a score update and highlights.
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