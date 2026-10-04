WOMEN’S MATCH REPORT: NOTTINGHAM FOREST 2-0 BURNLEY

Burnley Women signed off for the international break with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon.

Jackie Bachteler named an unchanged XI from last week’s draw with Bristol City, meaning Jackie Burns earned a third straight start in goal.

The defence in front of her included Maddi Wilde on her 23 rd birthday, while former Forest players Jessica Hennessy and Charlie Wellings took their places on the bench.

It was a quiet start to proceedings in the East Midlands, with the Clarets enjoying a good amount of the possession and moving the ball nicely.

Jackie Burns looks for a pass

Forest’s Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah had the first sight at goal but could only drag her shot wide having been played through, before Georgia Brougham later headed straight at Burns.

However, the hosts put their foot on the gas as half-time approached and eventually found the opener in the 43 rd minute.

A quick throw presented the ball to Boye-Hlorkah’s and after a neat turn, she crossed for Tuva Espas to convert on the slide from close range.

Wellings replaced Charley Docherty at the break and it was a bitty start to the second half, with Cerys Brown and Deanna Cooper both needing treatment for knocks picked up in different challenges.

Wilde then threw herself in front of Abbie Lafayette’s close-range effort to keep the deficit at one.

Naomi Hartley plays the ball forward during the second half

Two more Burnley rolls of the dice saw Brenna McPartlan and Wilde make way for Leah Galton and Hennessy soon afterwards, but it was 2-0 when Burns’ spill gave Espas a tap in 18 minutes from time.

The Clarets never gave up and pushed forward at every opportunity, with Thea Paul shooting over after good work down the left and Galton finding the side netting from a tight angle.

Burns had to remain alert at the other end, though, and produced a fantastic save to deny substitute Lois Shooter just before the fourth official signalled for eight additional minutes at the end of the 90.

Stoppage-time passed without much incident of note, meaning Burnley’s tally of two points from five matches leaves them 11 th in the Barclays Women’s Super League 2 table.

Bachteler's side are next in action on Sunday 18 th October, when they make their Subway Players Cup debut against fellow tier two outfit Durham. Kick-off in Lancashire will be 2pm.

Burnley : Burns, Docherty (Wellings HT), Siddall, McPartlan (Galton 68), Cooper, Toland, Finn, Harrison-Murray, Wilde (Hennessy 68), Paul, Hartley

Unused Substitutes : Spencer, Levell, Cairns

Nottingham Forest : Cox, Brown (C. Thomas 90+1), Lafayette (Hed 90+1), Brougham, Mustaki, Boye-Hlorkah, McKenna (Rowe 77), Coan, F. Thomas, Espas (Shooter 73), Murphy

Unused Substitutes : Batty, Rose, Almqvist, Walta, McEwen

Goals : Espas 43’, 72’