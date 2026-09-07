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U21S PREVIEW: FLEETWOOD TOWN V BURNLEY - SEPTEMBER 2026
Clarets travel to the Midlands in Premier League Cup
2026-09-07T11:00+01:00
U21S PREVIEW: FLEETWOOD TOWN V BURNLEY - SEPTEMBER 2026
Clarets travel to the Midlands in Premier League Cup
2026-09-07T11:00+01:00
The U21s line up ahead of their PL2 fixture against Reading
The U21s line up ahead of their PL2 fixture against Reading
The U21s line up ahead of their PL2 fixture against Reading
The U21s line up ahead of their PL2 fixture against Reading
The U21s line up ahead of their PL2 fixture against Reading
The U21s line up ahead of their PL2 fixture against Reading
Burnley U21s continue their Premier League Cup campaign with a trip to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night.
This is a Group E fixture, and Andy Farrell’s team started their defence of this trophy with a 2-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers back in August.
The young Clarets’ latest outing was a league clash with Reading, which finished 3-1 to the Royals after 90 minutes of hard-fought action at the County Ground in Leyland.
Torin Ntege gave Reading the lead with 34 on the clock, before Zach Johnson’s whipped cross was nodded down and over the line by Murray Campbell to restore parity.
Ntege proved to be a constant thorn in our side throughout, and after he made it 2-1, substitute Kiyan Coke-Miles-Smith ensured that all three points would be heading back to Berkshire.
Fleetwood Town U21s
Fleetwood Town U21s
Fleetwood Town operate a category two academy, meaning they compete in the Professional Development League.
The Cods started their Premier League Cup journey with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Preston North End three weeks ago.
Muhammad Oladiti was on target for them at Highbury Stadium, but goals from Harry Stringfellow and Max Wilson saw North End over the line.
Fleetwood’s U21s are now managed by Keith Southern, who departed Everton in the summer after nearly a decade of service.
The last time we faced the Reds in a competitive U21s fixture was in April 2025, when it finished 3-0 to the Clarets in a PDL clash at Poolfoot Farm.
Tom Tweedy opened the scoring that day, with further strikes coming from Kian McMahon-Brown and Noah Adekoya.
Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood
Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood
Highbury Stadium (FY7 6SP) is the venue for this 7pm kick-off, and tickets can be purchased at £5 for adults, £3 for seniors and £1 for under 16s HERE.
The match won’t be streamed live, so alternatively, be sure to follow live updates on our Academy social media channels. A match report will follow the final whistle on www.burnleyfootballclub.com too.
Be sure to keep an eye on X @ClaretsAcademy and Instagram @burnleyfcacademyofficial from next Monday onwards for a score update and highlights.
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