TRAVELLING CLARETS INFORMATION: WREXHAM

Nicky Hayen's team make the journey to Wrexham on Tuesday night for a 7:45pm KO in the EFL Sky Bet Championship.

Wrexham v Burnley: Tuesday 8th September 2026 (KO 7:45pm)

Ticket Information

For any ticketing issues or information, please contact the Burnley FC Ticket Office on 01282 446800, select option 1 or email ticketoffice@burnleyfc.com .

Matchday Checklist

Must have your tickets

Make sure you travel with your necessary ticket credentials for the away fixture

Check weather advisory prior to travel

Come prepared for the possibility of weather conditions changing during your visit

Check the best journey to take in advance

Be prepared for any disruptions to your journey and take into consideration delays which will delay your arrival to the game

Travel Information

Wrexham AFC, The Racecourse Ground, Mold Road, Wrexham, LL11 2AH

By Car

The Racecourse Ground is located on Mold Road. The postcode is LL11 2AH. By car, take the A483 from Chester or Oswestry to Wrexham. Exit at the ‘Mold’ junction and then follow signs for ‘Town Centre’ and the Racecourse Ground will quickly come into view.

Parking

Parking is available in the adjacent Wrexham University car park, with accessible blue badge parking also available. The car park is owned by Wrexham University and managed by Big Parking, Wrexham Matchday Parking | JustPark priced at £12 per car, £10 for Blue Badge holders.

Wrexham AFC is not liable or responsible for the management or operation of the car park, nor the belongings/vehicles parked within.

Please, do not park in permit zones around the stadium. All visitors are asked to be respectful and mindful of nearby neighbours. Do not block driveways, and do not park in an inconsiderate manner.

Alternative parking can be found in the city centre which is a 15–20-minute walk to the stadium. Visit the Wrexham County Borough Council website for more information on car parks: https://www.wrexham.gov.uk/service/parking/find-car-park

Please note: There are no provisions for parking at Wrexham General Railway Station on a matchday.

By Train

Wrexham General train station is located just next to the Racecourse Ground. Upon exiting the station, turn right and cross the bridge and the stadium will be in front of you. Please plan your journey in advance.

For more information on rail services visit: Northern | Buy Cheap Train Tickets Online | Rail Fares

By Bus

Wrexham bus station is located in the centre of town. From the bus station, head towards the prominent multi-storey car park and turn right along Mold Road. The ground will be located on the right-hand side, just after you cross the bridge over the railway tracks, about half a mile along the road.

Stadium Information

Entry

Entrance to the ground for away supporters will be via turnstiles 1 – 4 within the Wrexham Lager Stand.

When you arrive at your turnstile:

Have your physical ticket or mobile phone digital ticket ready when approaching the turnstile

Please ensure you know whether you are in the Upper Level (Y1-Y3) or Lower Level (LY2-LY3)

The lower level and accessible use turnstiles 1 and 2 and exit gate 1, the upper level uses turnstiles 3 and 4

Place your ticket or phone up against the scanner within the turnstile

Once your ticket is read proceed through the turnstile into the stadium

In the event of any issues with your tickets, stewards are available to assist.

Food & Drink

There are bars available to away supporters selling a variety of snacks, drinks and alcohol. Wrexham AFC has a bar outside the turnstiles that away supporters use, this is outside and uncovered. Once entering the stadium this bar is only available to lower section ticket holders at half-time.

Inside the lower section there is a concourse bar selling non-alcoholic beverages and snacks.

Upper section ticket holders do have their own bar inside the stadium as part of the concourse bar.

Contactless Payments

The Racecourse Ground is a cashless stadium, please have card and contactless payments ready.

Safety & Security

Supporters are encouraged to arrive with plenty of time before kick-off, allowing time to pass through stadium security controls prior to entry.

Please avoid bringing bulky items or large bags with you, bags above A4 size are not usually accepted. All bags are thoroughly searched, and some items may not be allowed.

Flags & Banners

The STōK Cae Ras does not have a dedicated area for the display of flags and therefore is extremely limited. Small display flags may be permitted at the discretion of the Wrexham Safety Officer depending upon available space. Flags will only be permitted if:

They have an appropriate fire certificate

They are not placed in the eyesight of other visitors

They do not obstruct any signage or advertising

They are not of a discriminatory, commercial, political, contentious or obscene nature

They are not likely to cause alarm or distress to other visitors, supporters or groups/football clubs, its directors and /or staff

The Safety Officer reserves the right and sole discretion to deny permission to bring into, or display within STōK Cae Ras any banner, flag or sign.

Musical Instruments/ Megaphones

A request for these must be submitted to the Wrexham Safety Officer prior to the day of the match.

Accessibility

Wrexham AFC have stewards available to help support and assist disabled supporters.

Kerry Evans is Wrexham's Disability Liaison Officer (DLO) and can be contacted on Kerry.evans@wrexhamafc.co.uk

If you require disability seating at the match, please contact Kerry with details of the number of spaces (including carers) required. Please note that all seats other than those on the accessible platform are only accessible via stairs.

Audio Commentary

Wrexham offer audio descriptive commentary service to both home and away fans free of charge. If the person requiring the service can email Kerry Evans at kerry.evans@wrexhamafc.co.uk or wxmdsa@gmail.com and makes Wrexham AFC aware of their seating location, you will get a box delivered to you in your seat. Some away fans prefer to collect in person, and the collection point is 1864 suite reception, this is the glass doorway entrance to the right of the turnstiles on Mold Road - Macron Stand.

Accessible Toilets