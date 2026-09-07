MATCH PREVIEW: WREXHAM V BURNLEY

Burnley are on the road again on Tuesday as they travel to The Racecourse Ground to take on Wrexham.

Nicky Hayen's side will be aiming to bounce back from Saturday afternoon's defeat to Bristol City, which saw the Robins come from behind to clinch all three points at Turf Moor.

Phil Parkinson's Wrexham have three draws, one win, and one defeat to their name in the league so far this campaign and currently sit 11th in the table.

It's been some time since the two sides faced each other, with the last meeting coming in the 1999-00 third tier season when the Clarets completed a league double over the Welsh outfit.

Oliver Sonne celebrating a goal against Bristol City

Wrexham - Ones to watch

Josh Windass

Named Wrexham's 2025/26 Player of the Season and top scorer, Windass enjoyed a prolific campaign in front of goal last season, netting 17 in all competitions.

The former Sheffield Wednesday man spent a successful five years in the Steel City, making 153 appearances for the Owls in total, scoring 53 goals and winning promotion to the EFL Championship in the 2022/23 season.

Yet to get on the scoresheet this season, the 32-year-old has an assist to his name and adds creativity to the Welsh side's attacking options.

Callum Doyle

Doyle picked up Young Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season awards for Wrexham last year and has started all five league games so far this campaign.

The defender came through the Manchester City youth ranks before loan spells at Sunderland, Coventry City, Leicester City and Norwich City. At international level he has also represented England at U18, U19, U20 and U21 level.

Doyle also found the back of the net in Wrexham's 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City last month.

Kieffer Moore

The veteran Welsh international provides Wrexham with a physical presence up front and has two goals and one assist so far this season.

The striker signed a three-year contract after moving from Sheffield United in August 2025 and his firepower at the top of the pitch is well recognised at this level, with the 34-year-old a two-time EFL Championship promotion winner with AFC Bournemouth and Ipswich Town.

Kieffer Moore celebrating scoring against Cardiff City

Fact File

Nickname: The Red Dragons

Founded: 1864

Ground: The Racecourse Ground

Head Coach: Phil Parkinson

2025/26 position: 7th (Championship)

Wrexham's The Racecourse Ground

How to watch

Tickets for the match are sold out.

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+ with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm.

Live audio commentary is available for the game on Clarets+ from 7:30pm with Phil Bird. Click here to view our Clarets+ streaming and audio passes.

Full match highlights, goals and interviews will be available to view after the match on Clarets+ and across all social media channels.

Clarets fans at the Norwich City game

Officials

Referee - Tim Robinson

Assistant Referee 1 - Shaun Hudson

Assistant Referee 2 - Sam Lewis