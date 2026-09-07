CLARETS CALENDAR: PLAN YOUR BURNLEY WEEK - MONDAY 7TH SEPTEMBER

TUESDAY

Wrexham v Burnley | Sky Bet Championship | 7.45pm

The Clarets resume their league campaign with a trip to Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground on Tuesday night.

Our allocation of 1,293 has sold out, so if you won’t be there in person and are based in the UK, you can follow the action live on Sky Sports+.

Alternatively, purchase an audio pass on Clarets+ HERE and listen to Phil Bird’s commentary from 7.30pm.

Be sure to follow updates on the Club’s official social media channels too, with a match report and reaction to be shared after the final whistle on www.burnleyfootballclub.com .

Fleetwood Town U21s v Burnley U21s | Premier League Cup | 7pm

Our young Clarets started their Premier League Cup Group E campaign with a defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, so will be keen to get on the board against Fleetwood Town.

Highbury Stadium (FY7 6SP) is the venue for this 7pm kick-off, and tickets can be purchased at £5 for adults, £3 for seniors and £1 for under 16s HERE .

The match won’t be streamed live, so alternatively, be sure to follow live updates on our Academy social media channels. A match report will follow the final whistle on www.burnleyfootballclub.com too.

Birthdays

Happy birthday to second-year scholar Harry Grimshaw, who celebrates on Wednesday, and first team striker Armando Broja, who reaches his latest milestone on Thursday.

SATURDAY

Swansea City v Burnley | Sky Bet Championship | 3pm

It’s a Welsh double header for Nicky Hayen’s side this week, with a trip further south to Swansea on the agenda for Saturday.

We have been given an allocation of 1,033 at the Swansea.com Stadium and tickets remain available to purchase ONLINE , in person at Turf Moor or over the phone on 01282 704718.

Due to broadcast regulations, UK based supporters won’t be able to watch the match live. As such, if you won’t be in Wales, one of the best ways to follow the action is to purchase an audio pass on Clarets+ HERE and listen to Phil Bird’s commentary from 2.45pm.

Be sure to follow updates on the Club’s official social media channels too, with a match report and reaction to be shared after the final whistle on www.burnleyfootballclub.com .

Liverpool U18s v Burnley U18s | U18 Premier League | 11am

Our scholars head into this weekend’s trip to Liverpool’s Academy in healthy form, having beaten Leeds United 3-1 on Saturday.

Blayz Borgesson, Warren Taylor, and Dylan Morison were on target against the Whites, and Tony Philliskirk’s side are currently 4 th in the U18 Premier League North table.

Be sure to keep an eye on X @ClaretsAcademy and Instagram @burnleyfcacademyofficial from next Monday onwards for a score update and highlights.

SUNDAY

Burnley Women v Sunderland Women | Barclays Women’s Super League 2 | 2pm

Burnley started their Barclays Women’s Super League 2 journey with a point against Watford on Friday night.

Jackie Bachteler’s side will be aiming to build on that when Sunderland visit Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon, and supporters are encouraged to get behind the team in person.

Women’s team season tickets can still be purchased HERE , with Sunderland match tickets available HERE .

Our Women’s team dedicated social media channels will house live updates, so be sure to follow @BurnleyFCWomen on X and Instagram . Alternatively, watch live on the BWSL2 YouTube channel HERE .