VARDY JOINS THE CLARETS

Burnley Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of experienced forward Jamie Vardy on a contract until the end of the current season.
The 39-year-old, who last season played in Serie A for Cremonese is well known for his explosive pace, clinical finishing, and relentless work ethic and will bring a wealth of experience to Turf Moor.
Head Coach Nicky Hayen expressed his excitement about the signing: "We are delighted to welcome Jamie to Burnley FC. His experience and leadership will be invaluable to our squad, and we believe he can make a significant impact on our campaign. Jamie has a proven track record, and we are looking forward to seeing him in a Claret shirt."
Vardy shared his enthusiasm about joining the club: “I’m really happy to now be here at Burnley FC.
"This club has a proper footballing history and passionate fans who deserve a team that represents them and their town.
"I can’t wait to get going on the pitch and help the team move in the right direction.”