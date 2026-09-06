VARDY JOINS THE CLARETS

Burnley Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of experienced forward Jamie Vardy on a contract until the end of the current season.

The 39-year-old, who last season played in Serie A for Cremonese is well known for his explosive pace, clinical finishing, and relentless work ethic and will bring a wealth of experience to Turf Moor.

Head Coach Nicky Hayen expressed his excitement about the signing: "We are delighted to welcome Jamie to Burnley FC. His experience and leadership will be invaluable to our squad, and we believe he can make a significant impact on our campaign. Jamie has a proven track record, and we are looking forward to seeing him in a Claret shirt."

Vardy shared his enthusiasm about joining the club: “I’m really happy to now be here at Burnley FC.

"This club has a proper footballing history and passionate fans who deserve a team that represents them and their town.