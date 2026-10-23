U21s MATCH REPORT: WEST HAM UNITED 3 - 1 BURNLEY

Burnley's U21s fell to a 3-1 defeat on Friday night against West Ham United in PL2, but there were positives to take from the night, as Josh Cullen, Jaydon Banel and Ashley Barnes all featured for the Clarets.

Cullen, Barnes and Banel were all named in the starting XI for Andy Farrell’s side in London, as the trio continued their progress to returning to full fitness following long-term injuries.

All three completed the pre-planned 45 minutes at United's training ground, with Cullen featuring in a game environment for the first time in 300 days, since picking up his injury last December.

Following a quiet opening 10 minutes, the Hammers carved open the first chance of the game, but Jethro Medine’s stinging strike was pushed onto the bar and out for a corner by Lewis Forshaw.

Cullen West Ham

The Clarets then had an opportunity of their own when Banel broke into the area and saw his effort denied at the near-post by the hands of Lanre Awesu in the United goal.

However, midway through the first-half the deadlock was broken, after a headed clearance was met by Hargan just inside the area, with the midfielder hammering home into the bottom corner to give the hosts the lead.

United then doubled their lead 10 minutes before the break, as West Ham skipper Fearon took advantage of the strong winds and tried his luck from just in front of the halfway line, with his looping strike sailing over Forshaw and going in off the post.

There was a great chance to claw a goal back shortly after that goal, after Banel’s strike from outside the area could only be parried into the path of Luwawu, but the young forward saw his effort denied on the line.

Luwawu West Ham

With the half-time whistle approaching, the Hammers had their third and Fearon grabbed his second of the night, with another long range strike finding the back of the net, with referee Paul Johnson blowing his whistle moments later.

Cullen, Barnes and Banel all came through the first-half successfully, before making way for Troy Savage, Brandon Pouani and Destiny Okonkwo.

Burnley started the second-half bright and had a chance to pull a goal back before the hour mark, but a fine save from Awesu denied the youngster.

Zach Johnson then came close to finding the back of the net, as Awesu was forced to keep his long range effort away from goal.

However, the away side weren't giving up and after winning a penalty, Johnson made no mistake from the spot, as the forward slotted in from 12-yards in the 78th minute.

Johnson goal West Ham

Despite Burnley's best efforts at clinching another goal to set up a nervy finale, the Hammers defence held on to seal the victory.

Burnley: Forshaw, Stanley (Derbyshire 54), Scott, Campbell, Airoboma (Zhang 90), Clark, Johnson, Cullen (Pouani HT), Barnes (Okonkwo), Banel (Savage HT), Luwawu

Unused substitutes: Robinson, King

West Ham United: Awesu, Robinson, Montague, Leacock, Briggs, Fearon, Battrum, Hargan, Cummings, Ajala, Medine

S ubstitutes: Hooper, Smith, Longman, Omotoye, Kerr, Caliste, Morris