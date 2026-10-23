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MATCH PREVIEW: LINCOLN CITY V BURNLEY
Clarets back on the road with Lincoln trip
2026-10-23T18:00+01:00
MATCH PREVIEW: LINCOLN CITY V BURNLEY
Clarets back on the road with Lincoln trip
2026-10-23T18:00+01:00
Lincoln preview
Lincoln preview
Lincoln preview
Burnley return to Sky Bet Championship action on Saturday afternoon, as the Clarets head to the ProAmpac Stadium to face Lincoln City.
The Clarets head to Lincoln looking to bounce back from last weekend's defeat to Wolves, after beating Watford and drawing with Charlton, following the international break.
City, who sit 18th in the league table, will also be aiming to end their winless run of four games, with three defeats and a draw in their last four outings.
It's a first league meeting between the two sides since 1999, where the teams played out a 1-1 draw in Division Two.
Ahead of kick-off Wolves
Ahead of kick-off Wolves
Lincoln City - Ones to watch
Adam Reach
The experienced and versatile Adam Reach is in his second season with the Imps, after arriving in the summer of 2025.
Reach helped City secure promotion to the Championship last season, playing 31 league games, scoring four and registering four assists.
The 33-year-old, who has over 500 senior appearances, has started in all but one of City's 11 league fixtures this season, including a goal against his former club, Middlesbrough.
Freddie Draper
Imps academy product Freddie Draper has been with Lincoln for over six years, after starting out in the U18s and progressing through to become a first team regular.
Draper made his City debut in the 2021/22 campaign and following two loan spells away to gain regular minutes, the 22-year-old has been one of the first names on the teamsheet across the last two seasons.
The 22-year-old forward has scored 18 goals in 126 appearances throughout his time at the ProAmpac, with two of those coming this season in the Championship.
Reeco Hackett
Fan favourite and one of last season's standout players in their title-winning campaign, Reeco Hacket is in his fourth year with the Imps.
The 28-year-old winger arrived in Lincoln in the summer of 2023 from Portsmouth and has enjoyed impressive seasons in each campaign.
Hackett has made over 125 appearances during his City career so far, scoring 25 goals, with 12 of those coming in last year's promotion and two during the current campaign.
Reeco Hackett
Reeco Hackett
Fact File
Nickname: The Imps
Founded: 1884
Ground: ProAmpac Stadium
Head Coach: Chris Cohen & Tom Shaw
2025/26 position: 1st (Sky Bet League One)
ProAmpac Stadium
ProAmpac Stadium
How to watch
Tickets for the match are now off sale and unavailable to purchase online or on the day.
Live audio commentary is available for the game on Clarets+ from 2:45pm with Phil Bird. Click here to view our Clarets+ streaming and audio passes.
Full match highlights, goals and interviews will be available to view after the match on Clarets+ and across all social media channels.
Fans Wolves
Fans Wolves
Officials
Referee - Tom Parsons
Assistant Referee 1 - Alistair Nelson
Assistant Referee 2 - Jonathon Block
Fourth Official - Oliver Langford
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