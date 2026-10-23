TRAVELLING CLARETS INFORMATION: LINCOLN CITY

The Clarets travel to Lincoln City on Saturday in the Sky Bet Championship.

Lincoln City v Burnley: Saturday 24th October 2026 (KO 3pm)

Ticket Information

For any ticketing issues or information, please contact the Burnley FC Ticket Office via Telephone: 01282 446800 - select option 1 or Email: ticketoffice@burnleyfc.com .

Please note that all duplicate ticket requests will need to be emailed from the visiting Club and only government recognised ID will be accepted.

Visiting supporters may be asked to show photo ID on matchday, this is to ensure that any ticket collections or duplicates are for use of the named ticket holder.

Lincoln FC ticket office and club shop are available to assist with all ticketing related queries, for both home and away supporters. It is located within the stadium along with the club store. On matchdays it is open from 10am or they can be contacted by phone on 01522 458884 or via email at tickets@theredimps.com.

Matchday Checklist

Must have your tickets

Make sure you travel with your necessary ticket credentials for the away fixture

Check weather advisory prior to travel

Come prepared for the possibility of weather conditions changing during your visit

Check the best journey to take in advance

Be prepared for any disruptions to your journey and take into consideration delays which will delay your arrival to the game

Travel Information

By Car

• From the North: via the A15 (Hull) or the A46 (Grimsby)

• From the South: via the A46 (Leicester, Nottingham, Newark) or the A1 and A15 (London, East Anglia)

• From the East: via the A158 (Skegness)

• From the West: via the A1 and A57 (Leeds, Worksop, Sheffield)

Parking

The South Common Car Park (LN5 8LN) is a 5–10-minute walk from the stadium. This is available on a first come first served basis at £8 per match (£7 if booked in advance). Pay on the gate is available, with payment by card only, but booking online via eticketing.co.uk/imps remains the best way to guarantee your space. There is the rare occasion when the south common is not available due to Lincoln City Council events. Please check the website in advance of the game to find out the details.

Supporters with disabilities must contact the ticket office regarding parking by calling 01522 880011 or by emailing dlo@theredimps.com .

On Saturdays fans can park in Waterside North car park (LN2 5DQ). Take advantage of this offer by using the Pay by Phone app (59299).

Accessible Parking

There are three accessible parking bays available for visiting supporters.

These are available on a first-come, first-served basis to Blue Badge holders only and must be purchased directly from the Lincoln City Ticket Office by calling 01522 880011.

The cost is £8 per space. These spaces regularly sell out, so early booking is strongly recommended.

By Rail

Lincoln Central Train Station is on the East Coast, East Midlands, and Northern train routes. On arrival, the stadium is a 15-minute walk via High Street, Scorer Street, and Cross Street. Please see the below link to access train options via Northern Rail. Northern | Buy Cheap Train Tickets Online | Rail Fares

Stadium Information

Accessing the Stadium

Upon arrival at the ProAmpac Stadium, Lincoln City provide Supporter Liaison Officers that will be located around the stadium and fan village should you have any queries. Alternatively, you can email slo@theredimps.com before the day of the game.

Away turnstiles are by the Stacey West Stand and away supporters use turnstiles 4- 7. The stadium has wheelchair access via the large black gates adjacent to the turnstiles. Please see an SLO or steward who will be able to assist.

Smoking Policy

The ProAmpac Stadium is a smoke free zone, including the use of e-cigarettes. Designated smoking bubbles can be used during intervals. Supporters will not be allowed to leave and return to the stadium.

Food and Drink

There are bar and refreshment facilities in the home and away stands which offer a range of pies, burgers, hot dogs, confectionery and soft drinks. The food is cooked and served fresh, so there may be queues at peak times.

Also continuing the local theme, there are mobile catering kiosks around the stadium footprint and in the University of Lincoln Fan Village which are all part of the Lincoln Street Food Collective, from the likes of the ever popular Yellowbelly Sausage Company.

Please note that the away kiosks inside the stadium are card only. The nearest cash machine is located at the convenience store on Lincoln High Street (LN5 8HX).

Safety & Security

Prohibited items:

Bottles

Cans

Video Cameras

Pyrotechnics

Flags larger than 250 cm in size at widest/ longest point. Flags smaller than this must be fire retardant and use either wood or plastic poles.

Accessibility

Accessible Toilets

All accessible toilets are underneath the stand accessible from the end of the stand, nearest the turnstiles. All the wheelchair accessible toilets are unisex and the toilet doors all open outwards. The wash hand basins all have lever type mixer taps. The wheelchair accessible toilets are also fitted with appropriate height mirrors, hand dryers and coat hooks.

Audio Headsets

Lincoln City provide audio headsets to supporters. These can be collected from the club's DLO who is positioned at the accessible ticketing point in the ticket office ahead of kick-off.