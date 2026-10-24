MATCH REPORT: LINCOLN CITY 4 - 1 BURNLEY

Burnley suffered a 4-1 defeat on Saturday afternoon, as Lincoln City ran out winners in the Sky Bet Championship clash at the ProAmpac Stadium.

The Clarets took the lead through Andreas Hountondji, after the striker turned home a corner, before the Imps levelled shortly after through Ben House.

City were then ahead five minutes into the second-half, as Mikkel Ladefoged put the hosts in front with a strike from inside the area, with Dom Jefferies rifling home a third of the game, before Ladefoged grabbed his second of the game 10 minutes later.

Head Coach Nicky Hayen made two changes from the side that played Wolves last Friday, with Armando Broja and Dastan Satpayev coming into the XI for Jamie Vardy and Jacob Bruun Larsen.

However, Broja was forced off in the 13 th minute, after the striker picked up a knock and was replaced by Hountondji.

Chances were limited for both sides in the opening 20 minutes, as the torrential rain played its part, with both teams unable to get a real rhythm going.

The Clarets did come close to breaking the deadlock midway through the first-half, after a well-worked corner routine saw Reo Hatate dink a ball into the area, which Max Alleyne met and struck towards goal, only for his effort to be cleared off the line.

Largie Ramazani Lincoln City

Burnley then had another opportunity just after the half-hour mark, but Satpayev saw his strike from inside the area denied by George Wickens.

Hayen’s side were pushing for the opener and finally got it just before half-time, as Hountondji met Lucas Pires’ corner at the back-post to turn it home and give the visitors the lead.

However, the lead didn’t last long, as House met Andrei Coubis’ long-throw into the area at the back-post and slid home the equaliser in first-half stoppage time to send the teams into the break level.

Lincoln then took the lead early in the second-half, as Ladefoged hammered home their second goal of the afternoon following a cross into the area.

The Imps had a third not long after that, with Jefferies’ stinging effort finding the top corner from outside the area.

Ladefoged grabbed his second of the afternoon 10 minutes later, with the Imps scoring their fourth.

Hountondji came close to pulling a goal back in the 75th minute, but the striker's effort hit the outside of the post.

A foul on Hountondji in the box saw the Clarets awarded a penalty in the 83rd minute but Wickens denied Marcus Edwards.

Five additional minutes were added on and the score remained 4-1.

Burnley: Coudert, Walker (Roberts HT), Alleyne (Edwards 74), Hatate (Raghouber 74), Satpayev (Sonne 59), Broja (Hountondji 13), Ekdal, Ramazani, Pires, Laurent, Igor

Unused Substitutes: Weiss, Castell, Brierley, Agyei

Lincoln City: Wickens, Reach, Coubis, Hackett, Ladefoged, McGrandles, Bradley, Jefferies, House, Elerewe, Konak

Unused Substitutes: Gauci, Towler, Bayliss, Street, Olaofe, Elder, Varfolomeev, Ogbene, Oyegoke

Goals: Hountondji 39’, House 45+4’, Ladefoged 49’, Jefferies 57’,