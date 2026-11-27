Burnley take on Millwall at The Den in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Millwall v Burnley: Saturday 28th November 2026 (KO 3pm)

Ticket Information

For any ticketing issues or information, please contact the Burnley FC Ticket Office on 01282 446800, select option 1 or email ticketoffice@burnleyfc.com .

Please note that all duplicate ticket requests will need to be emailed from the visiting Club and only government recognised ID will be accepted.

Visiting supporters are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance from their Club before travelling, with prices reduced for advanced purchases.

Supporters can also purchase tickets from the North Stand Ticket Office (subject to availability) situated next to the away turnstiles. The North Stand Ticket Office is open from 12:30pm until kick-off for 3pm kick-offs.

Matchday Checklist

Must have your tickets

Make sure you travel with your necessary ticket credentials for the away fixture

Check weather advisory prior to travel

Come prepared for the possibility of weather conditions changing during your visit

Check the best journey to take in advance

Be prepared for any disruptions to your journey and take into consideration delays which will delay your arrival to the game

Travel Information

By Car

Unfortunately, Millwall FC has no car parking facilities for supporters, so getting to The Den by public transport is advised. It is recommended that away fans get to the ground either by official supporter coach or by rail to South Bermondsey station. A walkway link is available to the stadium on matchdays for away supporters only.

Directions to the area if travelling by road, however, are as follows:

From the North

Follow City signs from the A1/M1, then signs for Shoreditch and Whitechapel. Follow Ring Road signs for Dover, cross over Tower Bridge and after one mile take the first exit at the roundabout onto the A2. From Elephant & Castle take the A2 (New Kent Road) onto Old Kent Road and turn left after four miles at Afrikiko Bar & Restaurant onto Ilderton Road to John Berylson Way, SE16 3LN.

From the South

Take the A20 and A21 following signs to London. At New Cross follow signs for Surrey Quays into Kender Street, turn left onto Old Kent Road then right at the turning signposted "car pound" onto Ilderton Road. John Berylson Way (SE16 3LN) is the seventh turning on the right.

From the East

Take the A2 to New Cross (then as south).

From the West

From the M4 and M3 follow the South Circular (A205) and then follow signs for Clapham, City (A3), then Camberwell to New Cross and then as from the South.

By Bus

A range of different bus services can get you close to the stadium.

The 21, 53 and 172 will get you to Old Kent Road, the P12 to Ilderton Road, the 1 and 381 to Rotherhithe New Road and the 47, 188 and 225 to Surrey Quays.

Visit www.tfl.gov.uk to plan your journey.

Parking

You will be able to access parking near to the stadium for £10 via JUSTPARK .

Accessible Parking

There are eight car park spaces for away supporters in the vicinity of the stadium.

The post code for The Den is SE16 3LN.

Wheelchair supporters have priority for these spaces.

Due to a new ANPR system being implemented, Millwall Football Club now sends the away club eight individual links, which can be sent out to away supporters wishing to book accessible parking in the away end. If you have any further enquiries, please contact Millwall’s Disabled Liaison Officer, Joe Bolton, on 020 7232 1222 or email dlo@millwallfc.co.uk as prior booking is essential.

By Train

Millwall Football Club is located in close proximity to several different stations.

In terms of overground rail, South Bermondsey Station is the nearest at approximately five minutes’ walk away with regular trains from London Bridge stopping there.

Surrey Quays overground station is about a 20-minute walk away while walking from New Cross or New Cross Gate overground stations will take around 30 minutes.

The nearest underground station is Canada Water which is on the Jubilee Line, and is roughly 25 minutes’ walk to the ground.

There is no disabled access at South Bermondsey or Surrey Quays stations. There is, however, disabled access at Canada Water tube/overground station.

Visit www.tfl.gov.uk to plan your journey.

Stadium Information

Accessing the Stadium

Away fans are seated in the North Stand. The away turnstiles are D33-D38. You should expect additional security checks upon entry into the ground.

You can access the stadium plan via the link below:

Smoking Policy

Millwall FC operates a strict no-smoking policy throughout The Den.

Safety & Security

Bag Policy

The Den has a ‘No Bag Policy’, meaning that any item over A4 size will not be allowed into the stadium. Bags larger than A4 size can be handed into the blue kiosk in the main car park, situated opposite main reception at the cost of £6 per bag.

Those with a medical reason to bring a bag can submit an exemption request to SLO@millwallfc.co.uk .

Poor Behaviour

Millwall FC launched its ‘Hear Hate, Don’t Hesitate’ campaign in February 2019. The initiative, which includes a video from players and management updated ahead of every season, was designed to promote a phone number - 66777, shortened in summer 2019 - which fans could use to report any incidents of hate or abuse by text or call. In receiving information, Millwall can then take immediate action to ensure that The Den continues to be a safe, secure and enjoyable environment for all supporters.

Hear Hate, Don’t Hesitate marketing is available on all platforms, including LED and static advertising boards, the big screen, the digital match pack, throughout stadium concourses and toilets, and in the club's matchday programme.

Should you hear any discriminatory abuse during matches, you can use the club's ‘Hear Hate? Don’t Hesitate’ reporting service by texting ‘HATE’ and your message to 66777.

Accessibility

Viewing Areas

In the North Stand there are 40 Wheelchair spaces with a 20/20 split between home and away. Please note the area is at pitch level, carrying risk of being hit by a ball or getting wet should it rain. Seats for personal assistants provide a good view and the feedback from away supporters is that the North Stand Lower Tier is the preferred option. Access to the Lower North Stand is through Gate W1. The seating is at pitch level so no lift is required.

One personal assistant is admitted free of charge with a wheelchair user.

Personal assistants must obtain the relevant ticket from the Ticket Office, sit with the wheelchair user, and provide support to access club facilities.

Accessible Toilets

There are 5 accessible toilets in The Barry Kitchener Stand as well as one in each end of The North Stand with a radar key.

Visually Impaired Supporters

Visually impaired supporters that wish to bring a personal assistant can do so free of charge. An Audio Commentary Kit is also available by emailing DLO@millwallfc.co.uk .

Sensory Room

Millwall FC believe matchdays should be enjoyable for every single supporter. The Sensory Room, located in Zampa's Family Stand (upper tier), is a calm and welcoming space designed especially for fans who may find the sights and sounds of matchday overwhelming - particularly those with autism.