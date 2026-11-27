Fabio Celestini sat down with the media on Friday afternoon, ahead of Burnley's trip to Millwall on Saturday.

The Clarets' Head Coach discussed Wednesday night's defeat to Birmingham City, improving details for this weekend's game, and the importance of everybody at the Club pulling in the same direction.

THE QUICK TURNAROUND

“It’s always good to play every three days. For us, it’s more important after Wednesday to have the chance to have a good game, improve what we need to improve, and have a better game than Wednesday.

“We’ve looked at the details of how we lost on Wednesday. We begin the game well but in the first action they score. It’s not because Birmingham do well, it’s because we didn’t do perfectly. We’re trying to improve those details to not give these chances to the opponent.

“We want more concentration, to be more aggressive, to be braver in our actions.”

PULLING IN THE SAME DIRECTION

“I’m absolutely sure, what I see in training, with the relationships with the players, with everyone at the Club, that we’re all pulling in the same direction. It’s risky when you don’t go in the same direction, but I see that everybody is giving absolutely everything at this moment.

“I know our fans are frustrated and angry. I can absolutely understand that, they are right and we have to change that.

“We’re all pulling in the same direction and for that, I’m positive. Not happy for Wednesday, that’s clear but it’s behind, we have to look forward.”

Fabio Celestini training

JANUARY WINDOW

“At the moment I think about Millwall. I don’t see after Millwall. I’m just trying to analyse every game, every situation and for sure in December we have to have a meeting to see what we need to do in January. But right now, I’m absolutely focusing all my energy on the game against Millwall.”

ANEL AHMEDHODŽIĆ & BASHIR HUMPHREYS

“When I arrived, Anel was injured with concussion. I’ve spoken to him many times and he’s a possibility.