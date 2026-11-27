Burnley are on the road this weekend, as Fabio Celestini's side travel to the Den to face Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Clarets head to London looking to bounce back from Wednesday night's defeat to Birmingham City at Turf Moor.

Millwall are also in search of a response, after losing their last four league fixtures, the Lions sit 18th in the league table.

The last time the two sides met at the Den was in November 2024, where Millwall edged out a narrow 1-0 win in South London.

Millwall - Ones to watch

Camiel Neghli

Midfielder Camiel Neghli is in his third season at the Den, after arriving from Sparta Rotterdam in January 2025.

The 25-year-old Algerian was a key figure for the Lions last term, playing 49 times and scoring five goals in his first full campaign with Millwall, helping them secure a 3rd place finish.

Neghli has enjoyed an impressive 2026 /27 season so far, scoring three goals and registering three assists in the Championship.

Lyndon Dykes

Scotland international Lyndon Dykes arrived in South London this summer, after the forward put pen-to-paper with the Lions, after featuring at the 2026 World Cup in the US.

The experienced striker has over 200 appearances in the Championship, representing the likes of QPR, Birmingham City and Charlton, before joining Millwall.

Dykes is the top-scorer so far this term for the Lions, with four goals in the league, alongside two assists.

Caleb Taylor

Burnley-born Caleb Taylor has been a regular figure within the Millwall defence since making the move in August 2025 from West Bromwich Albion.

Limited gametime with the Baggies saw the defender spend time on loan with Cheltenham Town, Bolton Wanderers and Wycombe Wanderers, before departing permanently last summer.

The towering centre-back has played all 17 league games for the Lions this season, finding the back of the net on two occasions.

Caleb Taylor

Fact File

Nickname: The Lions

Founded: 1885

Ground: The Den

Head Coach: Alex Neil

2025/26 position: 3rd (Sky Bet Championship)

The Den

How to watch

Tickets for the match are now off sale and unavailable to purchase online or on the day.

Live audio commentary is available for the game on Clarets+ from 2:45pm with Phil Bird. Click here to view our Clarets+ streaming and audio passes.

Full match highlights, goals and interviews will be available to view after the match on Clarets+ and across all social media channels.

Fans Cardiff City

Officials

Referee: Matt Donohue

Assistant Referee 1: Shaun Hudson

Assistant Referee 2: Matt Gunn-Smith